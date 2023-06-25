Visakhapatnam teen dons many hats, shooting is what he excels

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: While few complained about restrictions placed by the government during Covid pandemic, some others utilised their free time in honing new skills. Sai Kaushik, a 13-year-old from Visakahaptnam, belonged to the latter group who hated to sit idle and developed an interest in rifle shooting.

Joining a shooting academy under the watchful guidance of national gold medalist and coach Ganesh, Kaushik has won several gold and silver medals in district and state competitions.After scoring 388 out of 400 points in the AP Shooting Championship conducted by Rifle Association of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad from June 14 to 21, the young lad has made his way for the South Zone competitions, grabbing the attention of the people.

Stating that he has recognised the inherent talent in his son, Kaushik’s father Srinivas said that he and Kaushik’s school, Delhi Public School has been providing support to realise his son’s dreams. The school has also sanctioned a scholarship to his son, he added. Olympic medalist Gagan Narang is my role model and I am following his footsteps to bring gold for the country in the coming future, the 13-year-old told TNIE.

In addition to this, the multi-talented teeneger has a passion for dance, modelling, acting, painting and swimming. “Apart from rifle shooting and crossbow shooting I also enjoy acting. So far I have won 90 medals in dance and modelling competitions in district, state and international-levels,” Kaushik said.

The kid has bagged Uttama Pratibha puraskar in 2017, schools championship award in 2018, national talent award in 2021, International wonder book of records in 2019, Telugu Book of records in 2020, Telugu Nandi National award in 2021. At the district-level and state-level rifle shooting competitions organised by SAAP he won silver medals. Kowshik has also won a gold medal in the third National Crossbow Shooting Championship in Agra.

