Zoom in for lessons on nature conservation:  29-year-old TN woman on a quest to protect avian species

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A chance dabbling in photography proved to be a life-changer for Keerthi Selvaraj. The 29-year-old civil engineer by training, now an assistant professor at a private engineering college, bought a DSLR in late 2019 in an attempt to divert her mind after her divorce. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, she used much of her free time photographing the birds, lakes, rivers and dam reservoirs in her hometown, Kallakurichi, where she now lives with her daughter. For Keerthi, the camera is an instrument to generate environmental awareness.

“After sharing my photographs on social media, some friends began identifying the bird species, which I was initially unaware of. This prompted me to learn about these species through references and consequently, I documented 155 bird species in my district and recorded them on the international data survey platform ‘ebird,’” explains Keerthi.

Keerthi Selvaraj

Keerthi’s photography expeditions also alerted her to the disheartening reality of plastic pollution in the district’s water bodies. She noticed that they were contaminated with plastic waste, napkins, and bottles. She began to delve deeper into the subject, seeking ways to make a difference. “I began educating my students about nature conservation. Along with that, I shared prints of my bird and landscape photographs, fostering conversations around the issue,” adds Keerthi.

The responses generated from the programmes motivated her to organise clean-up activities in her surroundings. With the support of a few friends and the state forest department, she conducted her first clean-up activity at Gomukhi Dam View Point, a crucial water source in Kallakurichi. Encouraged by the response, Keerthi engaged her students in clean-up activities at various locations across the district, thereby educated them and the villagers about the importance of conserving nature, drawing from her own experiences. To date, Keerthi has successfully organised over 17 clean-up activities, reaching more than 5,000 students and raising awareness about birds, wetlands, forests, and plastic pollution.

While documenting birds, Keerthi discovered that many species were facing extinction due to habitat loss. Plastic pollution and landfills hinder the germination of trees around wetlands, resulting in the inability to maintain underground water tables essential for plant survival. Recognising the critical role of trees in nature conservation, Keerthi initiated tree-planting endeavours. She has already planted 1,000 palm seeds near Gomukhi Dam area.

She has witnessed a tortoise entangled in discarded fishing nets and plastic debris in the vast ocean. This incident left an indelible mark on Keerthi’s conscience, igniting a realisation about the profound impact of plastic waste on the lives of our feathered and finned friends. She thus resolved to find alternatives to non-biodegradable materials, particularly in the cases of chocolate wrappers and sanitary napkins.

Keerthi emphasises the need to educate students about the perils of plastic pollution and its detrimental effects on all species that inhabit our planet. Recognising that trees provide invaluable benefits not only to birds but to all forms of life, she implores individuals to adopt sustainable habits in their daily lives, such as waste reduction, item reuse, and recycling. Encouraging students to actively participate in environmental volunteering, Keerthi passionately follows their progress, appreciating their unwavering interest.

Going beyond personal aspirations, Keerthi envisions the establishment of an environmental centre in Kallakurichi, which will serve as a testament to natural treasures and act as a catalyst for societal change — a dream she holds dear to her heart, so much so that she even quit her teaching job a year ago.

In her quest to protect avian species, Keerthi collaborates with the forest department for bird censuses. During the inaugural district book fair in Kallakurichi, the district administration provided her an exclusive stall to exhibit her photographs. Most recently, Keerthi’s efforts were recognised when she received the prestigious Green Champion Award 2022 from the Pollution Control Board, Government of Tamil Nadu on World Environment Day.

This accolade serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment in the field of nature conservation. Keerthi’s journey is an inspiration to all, urging us to reflect on our individual actions and their consequences for our fragile ecosystem. Through her passion and determination, she demonstrates that each one of us can make a difference.

(Edited by Nikhil Jayakrishnan)

