Eyesore turns beauty: Khammam administration beautifies 32 acres of land

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Khammam district administration has reclaimed about 32 acres of land worth more than Rs 200 crore and protected people in 12 divisions within the civic body limits from inundation by developing the area with Rs 100 crore allocated by the chief minister.

It includes creation of six parks in Prakash Nagar, Sundarayya Nagar, Pumping Well Road, Ranganaykulagutta, the Vanajeevi Ramayya Park and the Jubilee Club. Four more parks are planned in the area.

Initially, locals had resisted the beautification project. However, they are now hailing the efforts of Transport Minister and Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, district Collector VP Gowtham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and Mayor P Neeraja.

The parks feature spacious parking lots, entrance arches with sculptures and painted walls, landscapes, lawns with greenery, fountains, Miyawaki forests, and facilities for games and sports, such as open gyms, play equipment for children, a mega chess board with chess playing tables, a skating rink, badminton courts, kho-kho, and volleyball courts.

These spaces are also equipped with panchatatva parks, medicinal parks, benches and walking tracks all along Gollapadu channel. LED and high-mast lighting, as well as chain-link mesh fences have been added to prevent encroachments. The officials aimed to reduce air pollution, improve air quality and ambiance, and create a large area of urban lung space.

Gollapadu is an old irrigation 10.60 km channel that passes through the middle of Khammam. Presently, there is no ayacut under the Gollapadu channel. Due to the rapid urbanisation, most of the channel was subjected to encroachments on both sides and the banks turned into slums. The sewage from these slums was directly discharged into the channel.

Most of the sullage drains open into the Gollapadu channel from 22 divisions, resulting in stagnation of drain water. During monsoon every year, the stormwater mixed with sewerage used to flow into the channel, causing submergence of surrounding areas.Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) rehabilitated families living in 812 dwellings in a prime location at Velugumatla Layout by providing house plots, with roads, electricity, streetlights and toilets, and laying a 6.50 km drinking water pipeline.

The sewerage entering the channel is now diverted to the 20 MLD STP site at Srinivasa Nagar. Construction of 6.50 km of storm water drains has been completed.

District Collector VP Gowtham tells TNIE more than 50,000 people living on both sides of the channel are now appreciative of the project. He thanks Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and KMC engineering staff and local corporators for their efforts.

