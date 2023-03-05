Making noise for saving lives

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: During the initial month of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 56-year-old resident of Senthanatham village fell down, leading to a head injury. Knowing that 108 ambulances will not reach his residence located in a rural area soon, his neighbours immediately dialled up N Manikandan who runs Kalam Trust Ambulances in Villianur. Manikandan, within minutes, rushed to the spot and took the quinquagenarian to JIPMER where the latter underwent a surgery and bounced back to life.

This is just one among the many enlivening stories Manikandan, a 38-year-old electronics and communication diploma graduate from Ramanathapuram of Puducherry, would love to share. It has been eight years since he started running an ambulance service. What makes the service unique is the fact that it is available 24/7 for the rural people in and around Villianur for free.

“In the interior areas of Puducherry, transportation of patients and accident victims is a huge challenge. I realised this only after losing my younger brother to a road accident in Ramanathapuram, nine years back. He was taken to the hospital in a two-wheeler, as no ambulances were available. After being in coma for two days, he succumbed to injuries,” recalls Manikandan with an aching heart.

Manikandan also runs a small-scale second-hand vehicle business. “It was using the income from this business and a bank loan that I bought the first ambulance van on April 30, 2016. Initially, my father Nadarajan used to drive it. After his death in 2019, I came in as the driver and employed one more person. The earning from the business is used to run this free service,” says Manikandan. His two ambulances are stationed at Pattukannu junction and Villianur pass road making it easy to reach all nearby areas in minutes.

He adds that in addition to the rural folks, the police too use the ambulance service. “Whenever there is an emergenc, the police call us as we are familiar with the locations. We receive calls from schools, primary health centres, community heads and more. We have so far transported over 2,600 patients,” says Manikandan.

During the lockdown period he has took six pregnant women from the areas of Sellipet, Thondamanatham, Koodapakkam, Arasur, Villianur and Sultanpet. Manikandan says he also makes sure to bring them back to their respective houses after the delivery. “Other ambulance drivers tend to take the patients to private hospitals. My goal is to get the patients to tertiary referral hospitals where they get the best treatment for less price,” he says.

While taking accident cases, he ensures that any money or valuables of the victim(s) are handed over to their family members or the police. “Recently, I found `9 lakh from an accident victim who is a real estate dealer,” says Manikandan. “Mostly, the family members come to me and express their gratitude. I know that by saving a person, I am saving a whole family,” adds the humanitarian.

Other than the ambulance trips, Manikandan is involved in many other community services. Abdul Kalam trust, run by him, has sponsored education of two rural students – Surudhi Ranjan, who completed BSc Chemistry and Prabhakar, who did BSc Nursing. “However, I couldn’t continue these services due to financial constraints,” he says. “So far, I have spent `88 lakh including the cost of the two ambulances. My family still lives in a hut but we are content. By helping people in need, I have found my purpose in life,” says Manikandan.

He was recently honoured by the World Humanitarian Foundation at the Global Inspiration Awards held in the House of Commons of the British Parliament. Manikandan has also received several other awards. But for him, serving his fellow beings is the greatest honour.

