Red-letter day: Karnataka postmaster opens account for 200 girls in Koppal

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Rabindranath Tagore in his short story “The Postmaster” captured the relationship of a postmaster in a village with an orphaned girl, Ratan, who cared for and served him when he was battling an illness. Soon, the postmaster sought a transfer, which was approved, leaving Ratan in a flood of tears and wandering about the post office.

Unlike Tagore’s postmaster, who came from Calcutta (now Kolkata), this postal employee from Koppal, who will be retiring next month, opened Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for 200 girls as a departing gift.

At present, an LSG (low selection grade) postmaster in Koppal, YY Kolur has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to identify the beneficiaries with the help of his colleagues from the postal department.

The monumental task began with the gathering of information about the girls’ families and their financial condition from postmen and residents in Koppal. After identifying them, it was time to put their names on a list and open their accounts. Last month, he deposited Rs 250 each, the minimum amount, into the accounts of 200 girls. Since they have not attained the age of 18, their accounts will be managed by their parents. More than the amount, it is the initiative of laying the edifice of the first step towards empowering girl children which bears a greater value. “As we have been working in the postal department over the last four decades, we usually get the benefits of saving account schemes. But as my retirement was approaching, I was thinking about the best way to give back to society,” Kolur said.

“After analysing various ideas for a long time, I decided to open accounts for 200 girls. I could also convince their parents on the benefits of opening the accounts. Members of poor families desist from opening accounts in a post office or bank. I counselled them and made them recognise its importance,” he said. Kolur, hailing from Hanumasagara in Kushtagi taluk, has been working in Koppal’s head post office. During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, India Post had chosen 75 cities in India, including Koppal, to generate maximum account holders for the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme. Koppal emerged first. Kolur, along with his team, visited the homes of BPL cardholders in Koppal and persuaded them to open savings accounts.

The reverberations of his tremendous work has reached even New Delhi. “Senior officials from Koppal and New Delhi congratulated me for my work. It’s a great feeling, and I want more people to invest in postal savings schemes that are meant for girls. I have spent Rs 50,000, and I want the parents to continue investing in the scheme in the interest of their children,” he said. “Many BPL families are run by daily wagers, and a majority of them do not understand the concept of savings. We have approached them and explained the benefits of savings so that they have some funds for their families.

There are many saving schemes that Indian Post offers along with other banking services. They can begin by depositing small amounts. Women workers in spinning mills and wig-making factories are our target. If they benefit, they can also suggest it to their co-workers,” Kolur said.

One of the beneficiaries from Bhagyanagar said, “I have heard about savings schemes for girls. But when senior officials visited my home, I learned about many other aspects. I am grateful to Kolur for opening the accounts for our two girl children with his own money. We will start depositing money in those accounts.”

Deputy Postmaster at the Koppal post office Ravi Kantannavar described Kolur as shy, but serious about his work. “We have seen him work late to complete day-to-day duties of the post office and savings accounts. Kolur played an important in ensuring that Koppal secured the top spot in the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme. We are proud of what he is doing before his retirement. He has worked hard to identify the beneficiaries, and the account holders are happy,” he said.

What is Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

As part of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, the central government launched a savings scheme for girl children called the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY). According to a central government order in 2019, the account can be opened in the name of a girl child who has not attained the age of 10. The tenure of investment is 21 years while the total amount deposited in a financial year cannot exceed

Rs 1,50,000.

