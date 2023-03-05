Young MBA graduate picks up plough, farms gold in Tirupati

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Inspiring from his father, an MBA graduate from Tirupati took up agriculture and has been successfully cultivating organic products in his four-acre land. Hailing from Raghavendra Nagar of Tirupati, this 27-year-old Mukku Rohith Rochan has completed his MBA in Visakhapatnam and has been cultivating groundnut, pulses and sugarcane for past four years.

He raised sugarcane and got a bumper yield of 35,000 tonnes per acre. Aiming to supply quality sugarcane for vendors of Tirupati, he has been cultivating sugarcane by bringing saplings from Mandya, Mysore and Anakapalle.

The family is having four-acre-land in Kattakindavenkatapuram in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Tirupati district. Rohith and his father decided to take up organic farming using Jeevamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham, cow dung and other natural fertilisers for cultivation. The young farmer is also marketing the products on his own after setting up a dedicated shop for organic products in Tirupati in the name of ‘Aryas Natural Farming Products’. He has been selling jaggery, millets, brown rice and other organic products in the store. Utilising social media, his ads are getting good response from every nook and corner of the country.

“I had started cultivation of crops using natural farming methods to supply residue free food products to public. We are getting a good response and the consumers are appreciating us for providing genuine products. We are also receiving orders from Bengaluru, Pune and from other areas. As the demand for organic products is slowly increasing and now, we are planning to expand our farming and begin cultivation of vegetables for supplying them to residents of Tirupati city,’’ said Rohith.

Rohith’s move not only giving him good profits, but also inspiring the youth in the region. His friends, who are working in different corporate companies, are planning to purchase land and follow the footsteps of Rohith. The young graduate has been getting support from Professors of SV Agriculture college, Tirupati.

BENEFITS OF ORGANIC JAGGERY, THE MAGIC FOOD

The iron rich jaggery helps in keeping anaemia at bay. The potassium and sodium present in organic jaggery also helps in maintaining acid balance in body and controls blood pressure. It consists of moderate amount of calcium, phosphorous and zinc and therefore helps to purify the blood, prevent rheumatic afflictions and treat bile disorder

