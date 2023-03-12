In collab with World Bank, 40 municipal schools in Vizag get new makeover at Rs 65 crore

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken up renovation of 40 municipal schools under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) program as school environment needs to be more attractive, comfortable and conducive to learning to make students attend classes with enthusiasm.

The CITIIS program is launched by the Centre, in collaboration with the World Bank, to support sustainable urban development in India. It aims to provide financial assistance to the cities for implementing innovative solutions to urban challenges, integrating various urban systems and creating sustainable urban infrastructure.

GVMC Municipal school developed under the CITIIS program | G Satyanarayana

The Centre had conducted the CITIIS challenge in 2019 and the GVMC’s ‘Smart Campus’ proposal made the final cut in the competition. “The project is estimated to cost `65 crore and of which the Centre and the State government are allocating Rs 26 crore each and the GVMC is spending `13 crore. The groundwork for the project initiated in 2019, began in 2022. We aim to finish it by December 2023,” said Vinay Kumar of the GVMC Public Health and Engineering Department.

As part of the project, schools are developed with basic infrastructure such as benches, cupboards, drinking water facility, functional washrooms, open greenery to keep the surroundings clean and green, a playground as per the availability of land, and smart classrooms that provide a good environment for students to study.

“Social learning and capacity building are the main objectives of the smart classroom project. Every aspect and part of the school should be a learning experience for students. The project does not aim to build new schools, but to improve the existing infrastructure in the selected schools as per the criteria set by the CITIIS program. Our aim is to decrease the rate of school dropouts,” he explained.

Government schools often lack basic infrastructure such as clean drinking water, functional toilets and proper classrooms. Improving these facilities can make the school environment more hygienic, safe and conducive to learning. Also, providing extracurricular activities can make the school environment more enjoyable.

“A pleasant and attractive environment is required for the students to feel motivated to study. Extracurricular activities are equally important for their progress, so play areas on the school premises are being developed,” he added. Currently, the development of municipal school at HB Colony in Zone 3 is nearing completion. Renovation works in schools in Zones 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 are at various stages and they will be completed by the end of this year, he added.

PLAYGROUND FOR FUN AND SMART CLASSROOMS

As part of the project, schools are developed with basic infrastructure such as benches, cupboards, drinking water facility, functional washrooms, open greenery to keep the surroundings clean and green, a playground as per the availability of land, and smart classrooms were also set up for quality education

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken up renovation of 40 municipal schools under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) program as school environment needs to be more attractive, comfortable and conducive to learning to make students attend classes with enthusiasm. The CITIIS program is launched by the Centre, in collaboration with the World Bank, to support sustainable urban development in India. It aims to provide financial assistance to the cities for implementing innovative solutions to urban challenges, integrating various urban systems and creating sustainable urban infrastructure. GVMC Municipal school developed under the CITIIS program | G Satyanarayana The Centre had conducted the CITIIS challenge in 2019 and the GVMC’s ‘Smart Campus’ proposal made the final cut in the competition. “The project is estimated to cost `65 crore and of which the Centre and the State government are allocating Rs 26 crore each and the GVMC is spending `13 crore. The groundwork for the project initiated in 2019, began in 2022. We aim to finish it by December 2023,” said Vinay Kumar of the GVMC Public Health and Engineering Department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of the project, schools are developed with basic infrastructure such as benches, cupboards, drinking water facility, functional washrooms, open greenery to keep the surroundings clean and green, a playground as per the availability of land, and smart classrooms that provide a good environment for students to study. “Social learning and capacity building are the main objectives of the smart classroom project. Every aspect and part of the school should be a learning experience for students. The project does not aim to build new schools, but to improve the existing infrastructure in the selected schools as per the criteria set by the CITIIS program. Our aim is to decrease the rate of school dropouts,” he explained. Government schools often lack basic infrastructure such as clean drinking water, functional toilets and proper classrooms. Improving these facilities can make the school environment more hygienic, safe and conducive to learning. Also, providing extracurricular activities can make the school environment more enjoyable. “A pleasant and attractive environment is required for the students to feel motivated to study. Extracurricular activities are equally important for their progress, so play areas on the school premises are being developed,” he added. Currently, the development of municipal school at HB Colony in Zone 3 is nearing completion. Renovation works in schools in Zones 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 are at various stages and they will be completed by the end of this year, he added. PLAYGROUND FOR FUN AND SMART CLASSROOMS As part of the project, schools are developed with basic infrastructure such as benches, cupboards, drinking water facility, functional washrooms, open greenery to keep the surroundings clean and green, a playground as per the availability of land, and smart classrooms were also set up for quality education