Home Good News

Nerves of steel: The wrestling journey of Kakappgari Ramesh

Following his friend Ramana request to join wrestling, he took training in wrestling and bagged the first prize in the district-level contest held at Tirupati.

Published: 12th March 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: From being a little boy hailing from a non-descriptive remote village in Sri Satya Sai district to a wrestler of repute, to a budding hope of the nation for another international medal in wrestling, the journey of Kakappgari Ramesh has been inspirational. With his unwavering love for sports, unflinching determination and zeal to make it to the podium finish, the 32-year-old has always competed for the top spot by growing step by step to become a successful strongman.     

Born to Anjanappa and Venkatalakshmi of Srirangarajupalle in Parigi mandal of Sri Satya Sai district, Ramesh is the youngest among his eight siblings.  Seeing his love for sports and talent, both his parents and teachers encouraged him to pursue sports. 

After completing his degree in Hindupur, he joined BPEd at Sri Venkateswara University. The dream to become a wrestler germinated when Ramesh along with his friends used to got to watch practice sessions of wrestling.  

Following his friend Ramana's request to join wrestling, he took training in wrestling and bagged the first prize in the district-level contest held at Tirupati. Later, he took special training from Sayeed Rafi and Raghavendra.

After BPEd, he began working as a physical education teacher at a school in Bengaluru. Later under sports quota, he secured the post of panchayat secretary in the Ward Secretariat of Balampalle, Hindupur. 

“Representing the country in the Olympics and securing a medal for the country is my dream and every day I strive to realise it,” Ramesh told The New Indian Express.  He said that Wrestling Association state president Purushotham, general secretary Surendra Reddy, wrestlers Srisailam, Venkatesulu, his friends have given him moral support in his wrestling journey till now.

Ramesh has won 13 medals in district, state and national level competitions. Recently, he stood at the fifth rank even as he took part in the World Wrestling Championship. From 2016 and 2021, he bagged five gold and silver medals state-level competitions. He was selected to represent India in international arena.

32-YEAR-OLD IMPARTS FREE TRAINING TO WRESTLERS
Ramesh not only practises hard to excel in wrestling, but also trains sportsmen free of cost. At present, there are 30 people who are undergoing training. Out of them, there were some who took part in state-level wrestling championship and bagged eight medals. Ramesh has been training students at a school of his village

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp