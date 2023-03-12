Nerves of steel: The wrestling journey of Kakappgari Ramesh

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: From being a little boy hailing from a non-descriptive remote village in Sri Satya Sai district to a wrestler of repute, to a budding hope of the nation for another international medal in wrestling, the journey of Kakappgari Ramesh has been inspirational. With his unwavering love for sports, unflinching determination and zeal to make it to the podium finish, the 32-year-old has always competed for the top spot by growing step by step to become a successful strongman.

Born to Anjanappa and Venkatalakshmi of Srirangarajupalle in Parigi mandal of Sri Satya Sai district, Ramesh is the youngest among his eight siblings. Seeing his love for sports and talent, both his parents and teachers encouraged him to pursue sports.

After completing his degree in Hindupur, he joined BPEd at Sri Venkateswara University. The dream to become a wrestler germinated when Ramesh along with his friends used to got to watch practice sessions of wrestling.

Following his friend Ramana's request to join wrestling, he took training in wrestling and bagged the first prize in the district-level contest held at Tirupati. Later, he took special training from Sayeed Rafi and Raghavendra.

After BPEd, he began working as a physical education teacher at a school in Bengaluru. Later under sports quota, he secured the post of panchayat secretary in the Ward Secretariat of Balampalle, Hindupur.

“Representing the country in the Olympics and securing a medal for the country is my dream and every day I strive to realise it,” Ramesh told The New Indian Express. He said that Wrestling Association state president Purushotham, general secretary Surendra Reddy, wrestlers Srisailam, Venkatesulu, his friends have given him moral support in his wrestling journey till now.

Ramesh has won 13 medals in district, state and national level competitions. Recently, he stood at the fifth rank even as he took part in the World Wrestling Championship. From 2016 and 2021, he bagged five gold and silver medals state-level competitions. He was selected to represent India in international arena.

32-YEAR-OLD IMPARTS FREE TRAINING TO WRESTLERS

Ramesh not only practises hard to excel in wrestling, but also trains sportsmen free of cost. At present, there are 30 people who are undergoing training. Out of them, there were some who took part in state-level wrestling championship and bagged eight medals. Ramesh has been training students at a school of his village

