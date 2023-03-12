Odisha SC women spearhead fight against liquor trade

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: For many years, alcohol drained the income of many SC households in Kandarpur gram panchayat that could have been otherwise used for meeting the basic needs of a family or ensuring the education of children.

Women of the houses, located in the forested villages under Athagarh sub-division, were also beaten up by their alcoholic husbands when they complained of lack of money at home. But this week, a group of determined elderly women decided to stand up against this social evil.

On Thursday when a trader was attempting to sell liquor in the area, 15 women armed with lathis and brooms marched out of their houses and detained him. A search led to seizure of 20 litres of country liquor from his possession. The excise officials were informed but when they did not turn up, the women destroyed the entire stock before releasing the offender who promised them never to sell liquor in the area again.

“Any sale of liquor will no longer be tolerated in our villages,” said 60-year-old Keluni Gochhayat who led the women.Stating that anyone found manufacturing or selling liquor in the area will meet the same fate and even face a penalty, Keluni and the others said, “We will destroy all the illegal liquor manufacturing units here and also impose fine on anyone caught red-handed while selling liquor,” said Keluni.

With bootleggers on the prowl especially in Dalua within Khuntuni police limits and Bhiruda in Tigiria, the illicit liquor trade has been flourishing allegedly due to the nexus between police and excise officials. This has also taken children in its grip as addiction among the young was increasing. Despite reports of deaths due to liquor consumption and rise in related crimes, no action was being taken to curb the menace, she said.

This inaction prompted around 200 SC women of Kandarpur gram panchayat to convene a meeting recently. They choose 15 elderly women to launch an anti-liquor campaign under a body called ‘Maa Panthei Bhagabat Sahi Mahila Shakti’.

“Thursday’s incident was our first fight against this social evil. Our drive will continue till all manufacturing units shut their shops and leave this place,” said Mamata, another woman member.Kandarpur sarapanch Kalyani Khatua appreciated the move of the women to put a check on the growing menace in and around the gram panchayat.

PROBLEM AREAS

Excise and police officials have remained mute spectator to the problem despite reports of death and violence due to liquor consumption

It has also taken children in its grip as addiction among the young was increasing

CUTTACK: For many years, alcohol drained the income of many SC households in Kandarpur gram panchayat that could have been otherwise used for meeting the basic needs of a family or ensuring the education of children. Women of the houses, located in the forested villages under Athagarh sub-division, were also beaten up by their alcoholic husbands when they complained of lack of money at home. But this week, a group of determined elderly women decided to stand up against this social evil. On Thursday when a trader was attempting to sell liquor in the area, 15 women armed with lathis and brooms marched out of their houses and detained him. A search led to seizure of 20 litres of country liquor from his possession. The excise officials were informed but when they did not turn up, the women destroyed the entire stock before releasing the offender who promised them never to sell liquor in the area again.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Any sale of liquor will no longer be tolerated in our villages,” said 60-year-old Keluni Gochhayat who led the women.Stating that anyone found manufacturing or selling liquor in the area will meet the same fate and even face a penalty, Keluni and the others said, “We will destroy all the illegal liquor manufacturing units here and also impose fine on anyone caught red-handed while selling liquor,” said Keluni. With bootleggers on the prowl especially in Dalua within Khuntuni police limits and Bhiruda in Tigiria, the illicit liquor trade has been flourishing allegedly due to the nexus between police and excise officials. This has also taken children in its grip as addiction among the young was increasing. Despite reports of deaths due to liquor consumption and rise in related crimes, no action was being taken to curb the menace, she said. This inaction prompted around 200 SC women of Kandarpur gram panchayat to convene a meeting recently. They choose 15 elderly women to launch an anti-liquor campaign under a body called ‘Maa Panthei Bhagabat Sahi Mahila Shakti’. “Thursday’s incident was our first fight against this social evil. Our drive will continue till all manufacturing units shut their shops and leave this place,” said Mamata, another woman member.Kandarpur sarapanch Kalyani Khatua appreciated the move of the women to put a check on the growing menace in and around the gram panchayat. PROBLEM AREAS Excise and police officials have remained mute spectator to the problem despite reports of death and violence due to liquor consumption It has also taken children in its grip as addiction among the young was increasing