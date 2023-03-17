Take classes, clear exams to be on the right side of road in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: It’s been a puzzle for the police how to discipline a traffic violator or a jaywalker. Monetary punishment works but not always, especially where money isn’t a deterrent and frequent violations could lead to a spat with the cops. Here’s an alternative coming from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur: Send the offender back to the school.

Bilaspur is about 110 km from the state capital Raipur, where Santosh Kumar Singh, district superintendent of police has gone beyond the rule book and turned lawbreakers into students, virtually. His plan is to send these “students” to a guided class session — Yatayat Ki Pathashala (a learning centre for traffic rules). The half-an-hour class taken by cops focuses on important traffic rules at various city roundabouts. No money is charged, but it will surely be worth the time of the violator.

What’s more is that after the ‘class,’ the violator has to pass a test conducted verbally by the cops. In case one fails, he has to continue with the ‘class.’The ‘lectures’ infuse better traffic sense as cops insist that you develop an understanding of traffic regulations, traffic signs and other dos and don’ts on road safety while driving.

The Bilaspur police also play short videos during the ‘classes’ to warn the violators how their negligence can create dangerous situations not only for them but also for others who follow traffic rules.“We should behave responsibly and obey traffic rules. Once in the driver’s seat, one must follow road signs and beware of the risks while on road. Road discipline is something of an essential duty,” said Singh, who is also spearheading the mission on safe driving.

“It was indeed a learning experience, not just for me but also for my friends who watched us attend the ‘class’ at the roadside and pledge to be law-abiding citizens,” said Mohan Valmiki, a violator and an executive in a private firm.

Ditto from another violator, Lyke Khan who says that the time he invested in the traffic pathshala was more humbling and rewarding than paying a fine. “I had to appear in the test twice to clear it,” he said.

What is Yatayat Ki Pathashala?

The Bilaspur police send the “students” to a guided class session — Yatayat Ki Pathashala. The half-an-hour class taken by cops focuses on important traffic rules at various city roundabouts. After the class, the violator is made to appear in a test. If one fails, then he will have to be back to the class

RAIPUR: It’s been a puzzle for the police how to discipline a traffic violator or a jaywalker. Monetary punishment works but not always, especially where money isn’t a deterrent and frequent violations could lead to a spat with the cops. Here’s an alternative coming from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur: Send the offender back to the school. Bilaspur is about 110 km from the state capital Raipur, where Santosh Kumar Singh, district superintendent of police has gone beyond the rule book and turned lawbreakers into students, virtually. His plan is to send these “students” to a guided class session — Yatayat Ki Pathashala (a learning centre for traffic rules). The half-an-hour class taken by cops focuses on important traffic rules at various city roundabouts. No money is charged, but it will surely be worth the time of the violator. What’s more is that after the ‘class,’ the violator has to pass a test conducted verbally by the cops. In case one fails, he has to continue with the ‘class.’The ‘lectures’ infuse better traffic sense as cops insist that you develop an understanding of traffic regulations, traffic signs and other dos and don’ts on road safety while driving.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Bilaspur police also play short videos during the ‘classes’ to warn the violators how their negligence can create dangerous situations not only for them but also for others who follow traffic rules.“We should behave responsibly and obey traffic rules. Once in the driver’s seat, one must follow road signs and beware of the risks while on road. Road discipline is something of an essential duty,” said Singh, who is also spearheading the mission on safe driving. “It was indeed a learning experience, not just for me but also for my friends who watched us attend the ‘class’ at the roadside and pledge to be law-abiding citizens,” said Mohan Valmiki, a violator and an executive in a private firm. Ditto from another violator, Lyke Khan who says that the time he invested in the traffic pathshala was more humbling and rewarding than paying a fine. “I had to appear in the test twice to clear it,” he said. What is Yatayat Ki Pathashala? The Bilaspur police send the “students” to a guided class session — Yatayat Ki Pathashala. The half-an-hour class taken by cops focuses on important traffic rules at various city roundabouts. After the class, the violator is made to appear in a test. If one fails, then he will have to be back to the class