Andhra Pradesh bodybuilder flexes again for National Championship 

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Fighting all odds, the son of a sanitation worker has been striving to pursue his passion for bodybuilding by working out in the gym to meet his financial expenses.

30-year-old Padala Santosh Kumar has won at least 65 medals, including 50 golds in various district, State and National-level bodybuilding competitions so far.

Though he had thrust and capability to compete in international bodybuilding competitions, financial condition of his family could not support in achieving his goal. Right now, he is on a mission in making future bodybuilders by training youth besides his usual practice.

A resident of Jagannadhapuram colony in Parvathipuram municipality limits, Santhosh is the sixth child of daily wageworker Majjyya and sanitation worker Satyavathi. Due to deteriorating financial condition of his family, he had to stop his education in midway to help his mother in sanitation works in order to make the ends meet.

The interest for bodybuilding piqued after seeing his elder brother’s physical fitness and began his journey. Kondagorri Udaykumar, who was working in Indian Navy, has identified the inherent talent in Santosh and encouraged him. Besides, performing his duties as a sanitation worker, Santosh used to practice regularly. This won him a gold medal at district-level bodybuilding competition organised at Vizianagaram in 2007.

He accepted the fact that enormous encouragement will not take him to international podiums, but it requires government’s or corporate agencies’ support.

This forced him to coach in a gym at Gunupur for 10,000 salary. But he never lost his interest for the sport and at present he is preparing for Senior National Mr India competitions, which would be organised in Rajasthan from March 27.

“I was forced to stop my practice due to lack of support. However, my wife Radha Rani gave me the required encouragement and was able to persue my dream again. One day with everyone’s support I will represent India in international stage,” Santosh Kumar told to TNIE.

IMPARTS FREE TRAINING

Santhosh was the Mr India gold medalist in 2018 held at Pune, bronze medalist in 2022 and stood second in IBBF bodybuilding competitions. He gives training to over 98 youths free of cost in bodybuilding, power lifting, weightlifting and other fitness sports. At least 40 out of 98 have won medals in various district and State-level competitions

