Apple ber comes to this Telangana ryot’s rescue

SANGAREDDY : A farmer, who left his small business for agriculture, is making handsome money by raising apple ber crop on his two-acre farm. Initially, B Chandramouli did some petty business without waiting for the elusive government job. When he could not make much progress, he decided to dabble in agriculture.

First, he experimented with maize but could not make much money. As he was wondering what he should do next to make a decent living, he chanced upon watching a programme on apple ber cultivation. Chandramouli who comes from Husnabad in Siddipet was convinced that it was the crop he was looking for and did not waste much time. He began making enquiries about the source of the plants.

B Chandramouli

His search led him to Khammam district. He bought about 2,000 saplings at Rs 1,000 each and planted them in his farm. He says:”I had to spend about Rs 150 per plant for transportation and digging pits in my farm to plant them. I spent about Rs 1.5 lakh and I got a return of Rs 4 lakh.”

High returns

He mentions that when he took the apple bers to the market, he could get a price of Rs 100 per kg. “In Siddipet market, I get the maximum price of Rs 100 per kg.” Chandramouli says that apple ber is good for health as it contains Vitamin C. On top of it, the fruit tastes good.

“Those who have bought apple ber from me are calling me repeatedly, asking for more,” he says and suggests that farmers should focus more on alternative crops to make big money instead of cultivating traditional crops and losing them due to untimely rains.

Lifetime harvest

He said, to make harvesting easy for the apple ber crop, he does not allow the plant to grow taller by cutting the top portion regularly. Every year, from December to the end of February, apple ber fruit are plucked and sold. Each plant produces about 15 to 30 kg of fruit. This way, the yield works out to 30 quintals per acre. After harvesting, the plants are cut at the base. They will again grow and bear fruit.

Chandramouli says that once the saplings are planted, all that a farmer has to do is take care of the plants for years as there is no need to replace them. As he raises the crop using the organic cultivation method, customers visit him at his farm and buy the fruit. He says his experience has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that horticulture is better to get handsome returns than traditional crops. “Even doctors recommend apple ber for keeping good health as they are rich in nutrients,” he adds with a sense of satisfaction.

