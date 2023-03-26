Conservatism gets a chop from Radha

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Teaching kicks and punches to police personnel from constables to sub-inspectors, Karate Radha has not just bagged several gold medals, but also has set a record in teaching martial arts to over 5,000 young men and women. 30-year-old Alla Radha is a native of Eluru in the undivided West Godavari district began her journey in martial arts when she was 15-year-old, against her parents’ will. Proving her might, she won her first gold medal at a district-level competition and made her parents proud.

With her parents encouragement, she went on to compete at international platforms. Now she proudly showcases her achievements including 20 gold medals in national-level and 7 gold medals in international-level competitions.

Even after marriage at the age of 19 in 2012, this 4th Dan black belt holder continued to practice and teach Karate and got recently appointed as referee, after successfully passing the Karate India Organisation test. At present she is aiming for the Asian Lady Referee position.

Sharing her struggles during her journey, Radha said that society does support women in achieving their dreams and all they need to do is showcase that they are capable of doing anything. Women should be confident and move forward, she added. She also mentioned that Karate is only meant for self-defence. Alla Rambabu, Radha’s father, said, “ Radha got inspired from Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee in her childhood. Respecting her interest, we let her train under BL Narayana and Ibraheem Baigh.”

Alla Radha secured gold medals in the karate competitions held at Jaipur, Erode of Tamil Nadu, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kolkotta, New Delhi, Malaysia, Abudhabhi (Dubai) and Indonesia.

“There is no denying the rise in the number of crimes against young girls and women. Get your girl trained in martial arts and self defence techniques. The accomplishments of their role models would help them pave a path towards their success,” she said.

“Gender discrimination is persisting in our conservative society. Nobody likes a women to grow and settle financially,” she said pointing out at her struggles for past 10 years.

IMPARTED TRAINING TO 100 WOMEN CONSTABLES

Radha has been giving training to over 120 girls and boys regularly at her Karate institute located near Vijavihar centre in Kovvur town. She also imparted training to 100 women constables in Rajamahendravaram. Quoting Punjab and Odisha States as examples, Radha urges the State government to appoint women instructors to train schoolgirls

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Teaching kicks and punches to police personnel from constables to sub-inspectors, Karate Radha has not just bagged several gold medals, but also has set a record in teaching martial arts to over 5,000 young men and women. 30-year-old Alla Radha is a native of Eluru in the undivided West Godavari district began her journey in martial arts when she was 15-year-old, against her parents’ will. Proving her might, she won her first gold medal at a district-level competition and made her parents proud. With her parents encouragement, she went on to compete at international platforms. Now she proudly showcases her achievements including 20 gold medals in national-level and 7 gold medals in international-level competitions. Even after marriage at the age of 19 in 2012, this 4th Dan black belt holder continued to practice and teach Karate and got recently appointed as referee, after successfully passing the Karate India Organisation test. At present she is aiming for the Asian Lady Referee position.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharing her struggles during her journey, Radha said that society does support women in achieving their dreams and all they need to do is showcase that they are capable of doing anything. Women should be confident and move forward, she added. She also mentioned that Karate is only meant for self-defence. Alla Rambabu, Radha’s father, said, “ Radha got inspired from Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee in her childhood. Respecting her interest, we let her train under BL Narayana and Ibraheem Baigh.” Alla Radha secured gold medals in the karate competitions held at Jaipur, Erode of Tamil Nadu, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kolkotta, New Delhi, Malaysia, Abudhabhi (Dubai) and Indonesia. “There is no denying the rise in the number of crimes against young girls and women. Get your girl trained in martial arts and self defence techniques. The accomplishments of their role models would help them pave a path towards their success,” she said. “Gender discrimination is persisting in our conservative society. Nobody likes a women to grow and settle financially,” she said pointing out at her struggles for past 10 years. IMPARTED TRAINING TO 100 WOMEN CONSTABLES Radha has been giving training to over 120 girls and boys regularly at her Karate institute located near Vijavihar centre in Kovvur town. She also imparted training to 100 women constables in Rajamahendravaram. Quoting Punjab and Odisha States as examples, Radha urges the State government to appoint women instructors to train schoolgirls