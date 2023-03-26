Documenting the ordinary

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most of our museums are filled with items describing what the royal life looked like in its heydays, a senior professor has collected over 4,000 artefacts used by ancient nomadic communities with the hope that it will find a permanent place soon.

The artefacts are currently housed at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PTSU). A team led by Prof Jayadheer Tirumala Rao, a noted historian and a professor at PTSU, has been touring the Telugu states and collecting the items. Recently, a group of public intellectuals wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to support the five Aadya Kalas (Telangana ethnic arts exhibitions).

Speaking to TNIE, Prof Rao underlines the importance of preserving the ‘embodiments of living traditions’ along with protecting heritage structures. “When we think of museums, we always think of displaying the clothes, utensils and other items used by the royal families and affluent members of society. In this process, we neglect the commoners who constitute 90 per cent of the society. Their costumes, manuscripts, paintings, tools, musical instruments and other items, which were made by hand, have great artistic and cultural expression as well.”

He points out that most museums have either archives of ancient artefacts or a replica, but many ‘originals’ that have been used by people for centuries can still found in India. “There is a need to preserve and protect them before this cultural and heritage legacy is lost,” he opines.

Explaining the conservation process, Prof Rao says they repair, clean and sometimes apply colour to help the collected artefacts last longer. He explains that they require five ethnic museums or Aadya Kalas to show the different parts of their lives — musical instruments, script, language and literature, metal artefacts, paintings, wooden toys and leather puppets, and the early tools.

He also plans to recreate an ethnic settlement or village to show how people lived a resourceful life in the olden times.However, the lack of prior research and work in the field hinders the group’s work, he adds. “Due to the lack of a separate space, we are unable to reach out to people who are interested in the subject.

We need to write research articles and document the relevant information. As we are a group of four, each of whom are over 65-years-old, we are concerned about losing the information collected over the last couple of years and being unable to pass the knowledge of the rich history to the future generations. We also need support from the Telangana government to safeguard the culture,” he says.

“As we are a group of writers and professors, we are not able to find a way to approach the higher political authorities. Hence, we require support and cooperation from civil society,” Prof Rao asserts.

