Home Good News

‘Flame of the forest’ appears in Adilabad district every summer

Considered as sacred by many Hindus, the Modugu flower is said to resemble the beak of a parrot. It is also used to prepare a summer drink in the neighbouring Maharashtra State.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Moduga trees flower blooming in summer after loosing leaves.'

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD : While one usually visualises dried land, barren trees and a blend of ochre yellow and brown when asked to imagine a hot summer day in Telangana, forests in the erstwhile Adilabad district wear a shade of saffron (kesari) during the summers. Chirps from exotic birds, filled waterbodies and a sense of calm prevails when walking past a forest filled with Modugu trees which bears the Modugu flower (butea monosperma). 

The flowering season of Modugu (known as Palash in northern India) starts as the temperatures begin rising. Considered as sacred by many Hindus, the Modugu flower is said to resemble the beak of a parrot. It is also used to prepare a summer drink in the neighbouring Maharashtra State. With winters elsewhere in the world, birds migrate to the region during the warm summers. The Modugu flowers often act as food for the innumerable migratory birds. 

Scientists point out that while Modugu flowers can grow in great abundance and wildly, it helps sustain ecological balance during the hotter months of the year as sustenance dries thin. However, residents say that it helps bring beauty to an otherwise barren landscape. These flowers can also be seen growing along the banks of rivers, ponds and help the local fauna sustain. 

While the blooming Modugu flowers indicate the arrival of spring, the season also brings a festive sense. With Holi and Ugadi often being celebrated in early spring, the flowers are often used in many rituals. Such is the impact of the Modugu flowers, which are also known as Gogu flowers, that it finds mention in several pieces of important literature. The Modugu Poolu (flowers of fire) by Dasaradhi Rangacharya is one such work. A famous folk song Gogulu Pooche has also been adapted into a movie song. Apart from aiding to the landscape’s beauty, these flowers are used as a potion to treat several diseases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modugu trees Modugu flower
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp