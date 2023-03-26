‘Flame of the forest’ appears in Adilabad district every summer

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD : While one usually visualises dried land, barren trees and a blend of ochre yellow and brown when asked to imagine a hot summer day in Telangana, forests in the erstwhile Adilabad district wear a shade of saffron (kesari) during the summers. Chirps from exotic birds, filled waterbodies and a sense of calm prevails when walking past a forest filled with Modugu trees which bears the Modugu flower (butea monosperma).

The flowering season of Modugu (known as Palash in northern India) starts as the temperatures begin rising. Considered as sacred by many Hindus, the Modugu flower is said to resemble the beak of a parrot. It is also used to prepare a summer drink in the neighbouring Maharashtra State. With winters elsewhere in the world, birds migrate to the region during the warm summers. The Modugu flowers often act as food for the innumerable migratory birds.

Scientists point out that while Modugu flowers can grow in great abundance and wildly, it helps sustain ecological balance during the hotter months of the year as sustenance dries thin. However, residents say that it helps bring beauty to an otherwise barren landscape. These flowers can also be seen growing along the banks of rivers, ponds and help the local fauna sustain.

While the blooming Modugu flowers indicate the arrival of spring, the season also brings a festive sense. With Holi and Ugadi often being celebrated in early spring, the flowers are often used in many rituals. Such is the impact of the Modugu flowers, which are also known as Gogu flowers, that it finds mention in several pieces of important literature. The Modugu Poolu (flowers of fire) by Dasaradhi Rangacharya is one such work. A famous folk song Gogulu Pooche has also been adapted into a movie song. Apart from aiding to the landscape’s beauty, these flowers are used as a potion to treat several diseases.

