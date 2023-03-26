In pursuit of a brilliant and just future: TN's Aram Foundation Charitable Trust

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For D Ajitha, an 18-year-old transgender student from an economically-backwards family in Coimbatore, it was like a dream come true. The national-level art festival she participated recently has been a confidence booster for her. She gives the credit for this to Latha Sundaram (60), a retired accounts officer of the Indian Railways. Ajitha’s mother Jayakodi says that Latha has been supporting her daughter and treating her like her own.

“Latha counselled Ajitha after she underwent her gender transition surgery and helped her in participating in cultural festivals. She also ensures that we get government assistance,” she says.

“When I realised my gender identity, I was reluctant to come out in public, but Latha helped me to do so,” Ajitha says.

Ajitha is one of the many Latha has been mentoring through Aram Foundation Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation that she founded in 2012. After retiring from the railways in August 2022, she is now fully focused on the welfare of children and women. There are two other founding trustees, V Saravanakumar and J Gokulraj.

The trust has been conducting sessions at 143 government schools across Coimbatore district and in schools run by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation for the past 10 years, on discipline, quality education, life skills, self-defence, active citizenship training and touch awareness, among others.

Latha, who used to play volleyball for the Railways, says that social awareness will help children in becoming responsible citizens.

“We believe that a happy society starts with a happy child. We strive to promote a child’s holistic development. A happy childhood with all-around growth will enable children to succeed both in and out of school,” she says.

A native of Salem, Latha was part of President’s XI volleyball team in 1981 and Railway Volleyball team in the 1982 Pre-Asian Games. She has won numerous gold medals and has captained the South Zone team as well.

Latha is currently part of 16 projects, which include self-defence, a child care response centre, smart classroom help, Aero and Astro club for science beneficiaries, active citizenship training, and career intentionality for women.

“A person should learn about age-appropriate behaviour in childhood itself. Schools and family play a vital role in the development of a child. Whatever the child learns at both these places are what they adapt to their habits. Similarly, physical fitness is also necessary for the development of the child. We are providing basic training to the children on these,” Latha explains.

“If you inculcate good values in the children, they will grow up to create better societies,” she says.

Speaking about the sessions focusing on the welfare of female students, she says that the team not only talks about the issues faced by the students, but they also teach how to deal with personal issues. She proudly exclaims that these sessions have prevented several female students from child marriages and also from dropping out of school.

“When we found that lots of girls could not buy sanitary napkins due to which they were absent during their periods, we distributed biodegradable napkins to them for free. We also educate them on menstrual hygiene and awareness of their regular health issues,” she further says.

V Saravanakumar, another trustee of Aram foundation, says, “We educate them about systematic and opportunistic abuse, and encourage them to speak up to seek help in cases of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. Apart from school students, we hold such sessions for college students, orphanages and working women as well.”

Latha’s team also gives training to working women on their safety, the need to be economically independent, and career intentionality. She is a member of the Internal Complaint Committee in around 17 private companies and colleges as well.During Covid-19, the foundation provided 79 government schools with online studios to conduct classes. A total of seven students cleared NEET thanks to these classes.

Last year, the trust conducted counselling and telesurvey project for around 30,000 students in 105 government schools to assess and support them as much as possible to prevent school dropouts.

“We helped the district administration in providing safety equipment, ICU facilities, food and necessities for hospitals during the pandemic. We work with corporates on projects along with the district administration, and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds help us in continuing such projects,” Latha further says.

Latha was nominated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development for the Nari Shakti Award in 2018. In 2016, Latha won the Women Achievers Award from the Ministry of Women and Child Development for her contribution to “Access to justice and protection of women and their rights”.

