Legal ‘HOPE’ to empower rural poor in Nellore

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: With an aim to impart legal literacy among people living in villages, students of VR Law College in Nellore have been extending legal aid through their organisation Helping Organisation For People Empowerment (HOPE).

The organisation, established on February 17, 2022, has been visiting villages across the district using their own funds. Besides extending legal aid, they have also been creating awareness on various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children and Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, especially ones dealing with kidnapping, domestic violence, dowry death, murder, rash driving, theft and robbery.

Members of HOPE involved in service activities in Nellore city. (Express)

The core committee conducts meetings every Friday and Saturday to decide which village they should visit and further coordinate with village heads for holding awareness drives.Elaborating on the operations, secretary of the organisation, Shaik Shajeer said, “HOPE has 15 members who are supported by 50 others. All 15 are second year law students. We formed HOPE to extend aid and impart legal literacy to the downtrodden in the society. We also conduct blood donation camps and distribute food.”

In case villagers have legal issues, the organisation refers them to advocates who then extend their services at a nominal fee. The members have laid special focus on resolving land issues, atrocities against SC/ST in rural areas and even conduct special campaigns to spread awareness on education facilities in rural areas.

With villagers approaching the students for getting legal aid, group members, including Pacha Kiran, Vineesh, Suneel, Pavani, Vandana, Prasad, Sudheer, Manikanth, Suresh, Kiran, Vyshnavi and Sreeja, have been working towards helping them.

“Our aim is to impart knowledge to those who are vulnerable to exploitation by the powerful people in the society. These programmes help us connect with people from all sections of the society,” Sudheer, a member of HOPE, expressed.

