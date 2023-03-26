Mathi stitches up torn lives: TN woman entrepreneur manufactures eco-friendly sanitary pads

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: In the far-flung villages of Theni, the stigma and social taboo attached to menstruation are still a reality. Some villagers strive to keep alive their age-old customs. But that has not deterred R Surya, a single parent from Koduvilarpatti village, from setting up a small but unusual enterprise that manufactures eco-friendly sanitary pads.

Ads of sanitary napkins featuring actors and models go gaga about making the most out of their days of menstruation. They also promise a comfortable period cycle and ‘long-lasting’ protection from leakage. But the fact is that all those who bleed will have a handful of uncomfortable stories to share. It could vary from seemingly-silly itching and allergy to acute health issues such as endometriosis, pregnancy-related complications, and even cervical cancer.

But this was not the primary reason why Surya ventured into the field. She was 25-years-old when her husband died in an accident. Being someone who got married at the age of 17, her studies being discontinued, Surya was clueless about how to survive with her two children, aged six and two, in 2004. However, this phase didn’t last long.

Starting an enterprise was never easy, “With the accident insurance amount, I launched a boutique as my husband dealt in apparel. I didn’t really enjoy tailoring, so that didn’t last long,” says the 44-year-old woman.

A few years later, she set up an all-women napkin manufacturing unit with the support of 10 others with each of them investing Rs 10,000. Even though they were successful in manufacturing the pads well, none of them had any marketing knowledge. They walked around the area to sell the product but to no avail.

“The others lost faith in me and our business. I ended up returning their share and fell into a debt of Rs 3 lakh. However, I continued my research on hygienic napkin manufacturing. Finally, I launched a company called Asian Agencies with the support of District Industries Centre (DIC) in 2008,” said the entrepreneur.

She is now known for producing eco-friendly napkins and her efforts were recognised by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department as she became the recipient of the district-level Award for Best Entrepreneur 2021-21.

The sanitary napkins and baby diapers manufactured by the company are exported to Kashmir, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kerala, Pondicherry and government hospitals in Odisha. Since March 2021, the products have been sent to Tanzania as well. In total, Surya’s company now has a turnover of Rs 4.6 crore.

Surya also heads a self-help group called Bharathi Magalir Suya Udhavi Kulu. The group recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Magalir Thittam (Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission) to manufacture napkins called Mathi (Magalir Thittam) in December 2022.

Mathi pads manufactured in their Lakshmipuram unit are distributed to rural women through the workers which turns out to be an alternate earning source for them. This way, each employee can earn a minimum Rs 5,000 additionally.The group is further planning to sell these pads all over the state. They also spread awareness on healthy and hygienic Menstruation to 27,500 women in the district, says Surya.

Another active member of the self-help group (SHG), M Tamilarasi explained the significance of Mathi pads. “Usually, sanitary pads have a plastic cover to prevent leakage. It is bleached with chlorine which is harmful both for our health and the environment. Mathi pads’ top sheet is made up of cotton. Biodegradable banana fibre powder is packed inside the napkin instead of gel. Also, another type of pad we manufacture has three-layer cotton, using corn stem, which can be used for 8 to 14 hours.”

She adds that the pads are certified by The South India Textile Research Association (SITRA). Normal pad packets containing seven of them cost Rs 40, premium ones cost Rs 150 and the pads that provide 8 to 14 hours protection cost Rs 175. In the months of January and February they sold 20,000 packets.

T Sathya, who has been using Mathi sanitary pads for the past three months, shares her experience. “While using normal pads, I felt excessive heat in the body, itching and irritation. The shift truly feels relieving. Enough air circulation is received which makes my period days comfortable. Women may feel the cost is too much. But it is totally worth it.”

