On overcoming tragedy, stepping up to serve Vellore

As daylight shimmered on the thatched rooftop overcome with sorrow, Dinesh stepped out of his comforts.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Saravanan from Vellore has been distributing free provisions for those in need and building smart classrooms, toilets for students | dinesh s

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: In 2014, when S Saravanan succumbed to injuries from a road accident, the news spread across the neighbourhoods of Rangapuram in no time. He was barely 35, unmarried. Sorrow shrouded the neighbourhood where Saravanan hailed from, in Vellore, as people gathered around Saravanan’s three siblings at his residence. His death left a huge void, and his youngest brother Dinesh Saravanan immediately decided to step into his shoes. As daylight shimmered on the thatched rooftop overcome with sorrow, Dinesh stepped out of his comforts.

“My elder brother (Saravanan) rushed into where even angels feared to tread. He took misfortunes on the chin and showed us the way forward. He dedicated his time not only to family affairs but to the entire neighbourhood. His contributions were small-scale but mattered. He used to rear cattle and provided milk to old-age homes and the poor. He never sought anything in return. He even compromised his personal life to marry off our sister. After his demise, I didn’t think twice to fill his shoes,” says 33-year-old Dinesh.
“I have given more than I have received,” he recalls in exuberance.

“I pay from my own pocket to meet the expenses incurred during the social activities I take up. About 50 per cent of my monthly income has been earmarked for this purpose alone. The other half is for my family,” says Dinesh.

“I rediscover myself through the lives of the people I serve; they show me the path to be grounded.”

The feathers ruffling in his cap for the umpteen social activities he has carried out over the years have earned him an unparalleled reputation. Smart classrooms and home theatres at schools at Perumugai, Alamelumangapuram, Karugamputhur, Venkatapuram and Sathuvachari are some of his contributions. He raised funds from his savings and from others.

However, Dinesh’s urge to serve society came at a price. Very often, says Dinesh, he had to choose between time spent with his family and time spent outside. Ramya, Dinesh’s wife, says, “He was not there when I was in labour. But I knew he was out there helping people, and he kept checking on me over call. He is engaged with society and I am happy that he is,” she tells TNIE.

