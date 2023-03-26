Home Good News

Ramzan, when streets come alive with food, festive mood

That time of the year again, when streets become gastronomical adventure spots

By Mohammed Yacoob
BENGALURU: With the Holy month of Ramzan starting from Thursday, places across Bengaluru have decked up to welcome the season. This means lights, plentiful food, beverages, skull caps, rosary beads, dress materials, perfumes and fun activities. At the centre of this hustle-bustle is the iconic Russel Market. On Broadway Street opposite Beef Market, makeshift tents have come up serving pudding, cold badam milk and samosas. Bhoona chicken (smoked), kadi sheek (tandoor minced meat), prawn and seer fish fries, chicken kebabs, steamed and fried chicken legs and wings and biryanis are on offer across stalls.

As dates are a must-have during the season, Delicious Dates Shop has stocked up 40 types of the fruit from the Middle East and African countries. “We have Ajaw, Sukri Mambroom, and other types of dates which are rich in protein. Medjoul dates from Jordan and South Africa are a bit expensive, but still people line up as there is a growing demand because of their softness and richness,” said Mohammed Idrees Chaudhry, general secretary, Russell Market.

The centre of attraction is the Masjid-e-Azam on OPH Road which hosts iftar to all those who enter the masjid. Bowls of cut fruits, onion samosa, porridge and cold milkshake are kept in a row and devotees sit and wait for the call from the masjid to break the fast at dusk. It is time to suffuse yourself with the experience and make the most of the festive month.

