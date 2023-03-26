Home Good News

Smashing the patriarchy

Dr Venkata Manjula Kumari Varanasi is also a physiotherapist, PhD scholar, a fellow of medical cosmetology, three times world record holder in obesity non-surgical treatments and an entrepreneur.

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Defying all odds, she believed in shining bright. Positive attitude, confidence and determination helped her dodge the patriarchal society and prove herself at the beauty pageants and justify her position as a doctor at the same time. The tale of the 43-year-old is a narrative of a fighter and an achiever, Dr Venkata Manjula Kumari Varanasi who has balanced her life of a doctor and a beauty pageant excellently. 

Manjula, who hails from ‘Varanasi Vaari Kandriga’ village of Nellore district, has bagged several titles, including Miss Teens - 1995, Miss Guntur- 2003, Miss Andhra Beautiful eyes-2004, Mrs Amaravathi- 2018, 2nd Runner Mrs Iawa India - 2019, Popular Queen of Universe-2020, Mrs South East Asia Universe-2021 and finalist at Mrs Universe-2022 and also acted as jury at several beauty contests.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjula said, “I aspired to shine in beauty contests from the age of five but my orthodox family always pulled me down. I come from a joint family so bringing everyone on the same page was tedious task for me. Eventually, after continuous fights and lectures, my maternal grandmother Chakkirala Kalpavalli and my father Varanasi Krishna Murthy supported me. After completing my intermediate, I opted for graduate course in Physiotherapy and side-by-sidewscaping  began to contest for beauty pageants.”

She is also a physiotherapist, PhD scholar, a fellow of medical cosmetology, three times world record holder in obesity non-surgical treatments and an entrepreneur. She completed her schooling up to intermediate in Nellore, a postgraduate in Physiotherapy in Guntur, a doctor of Physical Therapy at the University of Montana, USA and a PhD in Healthcare Management- at IIC University of Technology, Cambodia. Apart from this, she had an Honorary Doctorate from Swahili University, PANAMA. She is an alumni of IIM Lucknow and pursued her Business leadership courses. Now, she is the CEO of Varanaa’s Health care Research and Training organisation which has three clinics at Nellore, Guntur and Delhi.

Sharing with TNIE her inspiration she said, “My father struggled with kidney failure and my mother donated one of her kidneys to him as no one came forward to donate the organ. His demise urged me to create awareness among people to come forward for the cause. I have been focusing on bringing awareness on major health issues plaguing the nation with the support from my mother Kamala and my son Karthikeya.”

Dr Himanshu Tiwari, CEO of 69 Fitness and also Senior sports Physio of Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) said “Manjula is not only an achiever but also an Entrepreneur. She is the reason for many transformed lives, and helps people without hesitation.”

BEAUTY WITH BRAIN

Dr Venkata Manjula Kumari Varanasi completed postgraduate in Physiotherapy in Guntur, a doctor of Physical Therapy at the University of Montana, USA and a PhD in Healthcare Management- at IIC University of Technology, Cambodia. Apart from this, she had an Honorary Doctorate from Swahili University, PANAMA. Now, she is the CEO of Varanaa’s Health care Research and Training organisation which has three clinics at Nellore, Guntur and Delhi

