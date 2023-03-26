The speed of silence: 16-year-old sprinter with speech, hearing disability triumphs

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: On your marks, get, set, go! The finish line was 100 metres away. The baton was covered in blood, sweat and tears. For the 16-year-old sprinter, R Subashree, it was only a matter of each second ticking away and nothing else. She could see the red ribbon smiling at her from the finish line but not the applause around. The Class 10 student had done the improbable, in 14.18 seconds.

“I found that Subashree had a speech and hearing disability when she was just a few months old. I wanted to raise her as a confident person who will not be bogged down by life’s hurdles. Rising to the occasion, she would wake up as early as 5 am, and run on the municipal ground for two hours,” said R Rajarathinam, who has been training her daughter for the past six years.

Teen sprinter R Subashree,

has found support from her

father R Rajarathinam | Sriram r

Despite not knowing the sign language, Subashree uses generic gestures for conveying her thoughts. Occasionally, she writes what she wants to say on a piece of paper to be more clearly understood, her father added.

The teenage fast runner from Villupuram has triumphed in many coveted national events. She struck gold in the 100 metres sprint (14.18 seconds) and 4x100 metres relay (1.01 minutes) at the 25th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship and 8th National Deaf Junior Sports Championship, organised by the All India Sports Council of the Deaf in Madhya Pradesh from March 15 to 19. Earlier on November 27, 2022, in Chennai, she secured first place in 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres and long jump events in the under-16 category, at the state-level championship.

S Sophia, the PE teacher at the government-aided school where Subashree is studying, said the 16-year-old’s talent was innate. “We started taking her to various sports meets across the state since Class 4 after identifying her potential. Subashree is a bright student, who makes amends for her silence with action,” she added.

“I am happy because people recognise me as a sports champion and not by my disabilities. The backbone undoubtedly has been my parents and Sophia, who accompany me in my journey. I hope the state government provides opportunities for the disabled community to participate in sports events for free,” Subashree wrote on a piece of paper.

Off the field, Subashree loves Mathematics and Science. “Long essays and chapters are boring to read,” she opened her arms out wide to explain her disdain towards language subjects. Her eyes are set on the Paralympic Games, she is hoping to make her country proud.

