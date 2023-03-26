Truly a fruitful affair

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Mandalapalli village in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has become a hub for fruit plant nurseries. Plants are being supplied across the country every year, and more than 500 nurseries have been established in and around the village.

This industry generates a turnover of over Rs 100 crore annually and provides employment to about 6,000 people, including daily labourers, transporters, and local business people.

This area is known for producing 20 varieties of mango and other fruit plants. Even the famous Kadiam nurseries in Andhra Pradesh source their mango plants from here. Official sources report that up to 75 lakh plants are produced annually across all the nurseries.

Thanks to the availability of fertile soil, water, and weather conditions, this area has become a big hub for fruit nurseries.

D Chandra Reddy, who started his nursery in 1997, says they are supplying mango and other fruit plants to various states, including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Due to the high quality of the plants, people from across the country are visiting and taking them to their own places.

Adapa Laxaiah Dora, a farmer, tells TNIE that the first Integrated Development Agency (ITDA) started a small nursery in this village to provide employment to tribal people in 1980. Later on, many nurseries were established, and this changed the scenario.

Many unemployed youth who had previously moved to other places returned to set up nurseries and are now leading a good life.

Rao Jogeswara Rao, district coordinator of Rythu Samanvaya Samithi, mentions that this area is already known as a horticulture hub and is now becoming a fruit plant hub.

He explains that the climate, soil, and water availability in this area are more than sufficient, which is why nurseries are increasing. Each labourer here earns Rs 1,500 per day, which is the highest wage in the State, he adds.

Chandra Reddy has been urging the government to provide power subsidies and to ensure a continuous power supply.

He mentions that the government has asked them to pay Rs 10,000 for each motor, and adds that power cuts have become more frequent.

