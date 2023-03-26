Uttarakhand’s mushroom girl

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN : Even as her father, serving in the Army, was often posted at the country’s borders and remained busy with military duties, Divya Rawat’s heart was always connected to their motherland, Uttarakhand. Even at the young age of 15, she had a sense of social service, being greatly concerned at youngsters migrating from the hill state to the metros, leaving behind their home and parents.

After completing her graduation in social work, Divya began working in her field of interest in earnest, interacting with the ‘real victims’ in villages. She vowed to ‘help everyone who feels frustrated and defeated’ in society.

“I always wanted to do something for the people in the hills, and try to stop the exodus by figuring out why the youth were migrating to the cities,” said Divya. “The closer I observed the situation, the more distracted I got. In 2013, I finally returned to Dehradun from Delhi,” she recalls.

“I then took training in mushroom cultivation from the state Horticulture Department and visited Thailand, Malaysia, Vietam, Belgium and the Netherlands to get information about the cultivation of better varieties of mushroom crops,” said Rawat.

“I decided to set up base in my village in Chamoli and started mushroom cultivation,” she said, adding, “I did well in it and was successful in connecting to the younger generation of the hills as well”. “However, when I told the villagers how beneficial mushroom farming was, they weren’t really impressed and were actually contemptuous,” she recalls.

“This is when I decided to set up my own private limited company, which not only helped me earn money but also served as an example to others and instilled confidence in them. Today, I can proudly say that I serve as an inspiration for 15,000-odd families across the country who too took to mushroom farming and are now leading a good life,” she said.

Several entrepreneurs to whom this newspaper spoke attested to Rawat’s contention. Vedpal Singh (33), a resident of Chaubattakhal in Pauri area, says he ventured into mushroom farming in 2016 shortly after he earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce, after being inspired by Divya’s success story.

“I struggled to begin with, but achieved my goals. I’m now self-reliant, earning Rs 60-70,000 per month from mushroom farming,” he says. His partner Santosh Rawat too established himself as a successful entrepreneur in the sector.

Monika Mittal (36), a housewife from Rishikesh, too drew inspiration from Divya and says she is proud to be associated with mushroom farming. “I was miserable after the Covid-induced lockdown disrupted my husband’s business. Today, I have my own successful business venture and I’m happy,” she said.

Henry Saingura (30), a resident of Mizoram’s Serchhip town, too has achieved self-sufficiency through mushroom cultivation along with a large group of farmers in the region. “With the help of the Mizoram government, today, I have about 100 farmers associated with me and the Floating Climate Resilient Upland Farming System (FOCUS) helped us to a great extent,” he said.

Divya Rawat is the official Brand Ambassador (Mushroom) for Uttarakhand government. She has not only set up a profitable enterprise in cultivating and marketing mushrooms, but also trains people from across India in mushroom cultivation as a means of becoming economically self-reliant, which in turn mitigates the migration of people from villages to some extent.

She has received several awards for her work at the national as well as the state level, including the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ presented to her by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee

in 2017. The Horticulture Department of Uttarakhand government awarded the ‘Udyan Pandit Puraskar’ to her. She is on the board of G B Pant Agriculture University and is an advisor to the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

