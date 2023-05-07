A stride forward with Milko

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A panchayat in Palakkad has banked its hopes on Milko, a new brand under which it sells value-added milk products across the district, to make strides in job creation. The idea for the brand Milko began to take shape in a round of discussions hosted by the Kozhinjampara panchayat. “Milko is the result of efforts taken by the panchayat to provide jobs to the women in the local body,” said Satheesh M, the panchayat president.

“Several rounds of discussions were held with the Kudumbashree Mission and other departments for launching the brand. After the certification and other procedures, Milko was launched by Minister M B Rajesh on February 20,” Satheesh added. The initiative, supported by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association, employs 21 Kudumbashree members currently. Plans are afoot to expand the business and introduce new products in the coming years, benefitting 3,000 workers.

Kudumbashree Mission had availed the panchayat with Rs 10 lakhs as a loan for purchasing the necessary equipment, while the Department of Dairy Development provided the necessary training.

“We have a group of 16 registered members of Kudumbashree who have received training in manufacturing the products. Now we manufacture sambharam, milk peda, curd, sip-up and other dairy products. Well-packed with the brand’s name and logo, these are supplied to shops and supermarkets in the district,” Satheesh said.

The land to establish the manufacturing unit was provided by the panchayat free of cost for one year. The milk required for the production is collected from dairy farmers in the region.

The Milko brand is still in its nascent stage. “We are planning to launch Milko tea, Pink cafe, Milko tourism, catering service unit, etc. shortly,” he added. In addition to dairy products, the brand also sells biriyani and chappati products.

