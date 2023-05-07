Bandhu initiative brings light into lives of Dalits

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: When the State government launched the Dalit Bandhu initiative, a financial assistance programme for Dalit residents of the State, it was heralded as the “revolutionary intervention which will propel the Scheduled Caste (SC) families into economic development in a big way, thereby ensuring social dignity”.

Around one-and-a-half-year has passed since it was rolled out on a pilot basis to ‘correct historical injustices’. While social justice or affirmative action measures are often discarded by the mainstream by terming it ‘votebank politics’, the Dalit Bandhu scheme has helped many families from downtrodden communities in Khammam district stand on their feet and shoulder-to-shoulder with their more privileged counterparts.

A few years ago, it was almost unthinkable for Kambhala Ratnakar, a resident of Proddutur village in Chintakani mandal, to even dream of a bright future. Hope had become a dirty word as he had only seen hardships throughout his life. Infected by polio at a tender age, the 38-year-old Dalit man had lost use one of his legs as a child. However, he fought hard to pursue his dream, completed his MSc and began working as a lecturer at a private college. While his life was looking up, the Covid-19 pandemic handed him another blow and he lost his job.

Just as Ratnakar had almost given up hope, the State government announced Dalit Bandhu. Chintakani mandal was chosen for the pilot implementation in the district and the 38-year-old was one of the 3,642 SC families that benefitted from the scheme.

While the leaders and officials urged beneficiaries from the same geographical areas to go for different ventures and not put all their money into historically-profitable businesses, Ratnakar was one of the select few who chose to set up a footwear store with the money received under the scheme.

Now, his store in Khammam has become a customer’s favourite. He also employs three other people. Due to its success, Ratnakar feels hopeful about the future. His destiny is now in his own hands. “It looks like a miracle considering the kind of life I led after I lost my job. Dalit Bandhu has given me a new lease on life to me,” he tells TNIE. Like Ratnakar, there are many whose lives have turned towards the better due to the Dalit Bandhu initiative.

Another beneficiary, Tadikamalla Naresh, 35, who did his BTech in computer science, set up a digital wall (LED screens) unit and is now earning Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per programme. Speaking to TNIE, he says his life suddenly changed for the better after Dalit Bandhu came to his rescue. “Now I am providing jobs to 10 to 15 youths,” he adds.

Another beneficiary L Govinda Rao of Narasimhapuram village bought a tractor along with agricultural equipment with the financial assistance provided by the government under the Dalit Bandhu scheme and now he is as busy as a bee. He recalls how he slipped into financial ruin when he was diagnosed with black fungus even as Covid-19 was receding. “My family had to sell one acre of land and a small shed (their residence) for my treatment. I somehow got cured but remained broke since then,” he states. However, Dalit Bandhu brought good tidings to him. “After I bought a tractor, I am able to hire three to four youths to help me in my work,” he adds.

While many cases of corruption come up when a financial assistance programme is extended, a beneficiary mentions that they did not grease the palms of anyone for grounding the units as District Collector VP Gowtham monitored the selection of beneficiaries under the scheme. As many as 28 drone units have been grounded apart from paddy harvesters, earthmovers, different shops and tailoring units as chosen by the beneficiaries.

VP Gowtham tells TNIE, “Selection of beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner. We trained many beneficiaries in running the units they have set up.”

LEADERS ENCOURAGE BENEFICIARIES TO FIND NEW IDEAS

While the leaders and officials urged beneficiaries from the same geographical areas to go for different ventures and not put all their money into historically-profitable businesses, Ratnakar was one of the select few who chose to set up a footwear store with the money received under the scheme. Now, his store in Khammam has become a customer’s favourite.

