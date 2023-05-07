In these tribal villages, dung is as good as gold

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tribal farmers in four villages of Utnoor mandal are significantly boosting their income through the production of vermicompost for organic farming. The residents of Aliguda, Umapathikunta, GR Nagar, and Thukaram Nagar have collectively decided not to sell cow dung to middlemen who visit the village for purchases.

With the support of the Centre for People’s Forestry (CPF), these tribal villages have established vermicompost units within their communities. They prepare the vermicompost and utilize it for cultivation, while any excess is sold in the market. The CPF, an NGO, has formed village-level committees known as Tribal Farmers Service Centers (TFSC). These committees guide farmers through field visits and organise awareness programs called Farmer Field Schools (Polan Badi). In the Utnoor mandal alone, 58 units have been established within a year.

Since June 2022, the CPF has been creating awareness among tribal farmers in the villages about organic farming with vermicompost. Given the large number of cattle owned by tribals, the cattle dung, which used to be dumped on the outskirts of the village, was being sold for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per tractor during the summer.

After the organisation raised awareness and provided training to a few tribal farmers, they started earning some money. Seeing their success, more farmers joined in cultivating organic farming with vermicompost. The CPF has established 58 units in the Utnoor mandal, providing training to farmers on vermicompost preparation. Farmers then construct units within their villages to produce vermicompost.

Meshram Chinnu Patil, a tribal farmer from Umapathikunta, shared that they prepare vermicompost and sell it in the open market. The CPF organisation raises awareness and provides training on preparation, while the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) supports marketing efforts. Patil says he earns around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, with an investment of approximately Rs 3,000, which is required for procuring cow dung and other materials. The vermicompost preparation process takes around 30 to 45 days.

