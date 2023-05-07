Home Good News

In these tribal villages, dung is as good as gold

With the support of the Centre for People’s Forestry (CPF), these tribal villages have established vermicompost units within their communities.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tribal farmers in four villages of Utnoor mandal are significantly boosting their income through the production of vermicompost for organic farming. The residents of Aliguda, Umapathikunta, GR Nagar, and Thukaram Nagar have collectively decided not to sell cow dung to middlemen who visit the village for purchases.

With the support of the Centre for People’s Forestry (CPF), these tribal villages have established vermicompost units within their communities. They prepare the vermicompost and utilize it for cultivation, while any excess is sold in the market. The CPF, an NGO, has formed village-level committees known as Tribal Farmers Service Centers (TFSC). These committees guide farmers through field visits and organise awareness programs called Farmer Field Schools (Polan Badi). In the Utnoor mandal alone, 58 units have been established within a year.

Since June 2022, the CPF has been creating awareness among tribal farmers in the villages about organic farming with vermicompost. Given the large number of cattle owned by tribals, the cattle dung, which used to be dumped on the outskirts of the village, was being sold for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per tractor during the summer. 

After the organisation raised awareness and provided training to a few tribal farmers, they started earning some money. Seeing their success, more farmers joined in cultivating organic farming with vermicompost. The CPF has established 58 units in the Utnoor mandal, providing training to farmers on vermicompost preparation. Farmers then construct units within their villages to produce vermicompost.

Meshram Chinnu Patil, a tribal farmer from Umapathikunta, shared that they prepare vermicompost and sell it in the open market. The CPF organisation raises awareness and provides training on preparation, while the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) supports marketing efforts. Patil says he earns around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, with an investment of approximately Rs 3,000, which is required for procuring cow dung and other materials. The vermicompost preparation process takes around 30 to 45 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre for People’s Forestry Composting
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp