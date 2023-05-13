13-year-old child prodigy from Visakhapatnam skates to glory

“After moving to Narsipatnam, she has made it a priority to attend training sessions in Visakhapatnam once a week. While she takes four-hour online training from her coach on the weekdays, she travels to Vizag for in-person training during the weekends,” said Venu. However, the 13-year-old hasn’t compromised on her studies. Despite facing occasional setbacks and unavoidable interruptions in her training, Yukti has remained persistent.