A life dedicated to the service of disabled

‘Khushi’ was born out of her desire to assist the disabled people in whatever ways possible. “But the first concern was where to acquire money to help people on such a vast scale. Jigna said we will start Project ‘Khushi’ with our own money, without asking anyone for assistance. Jigna now provides her own money for the large-scale assistance provided to the disabled through through ‘Khushi’. And I donate half of my pay. That is how Project Khushi operates,” she said. Jigna Patel, with disabilities, is her classmate and friend, who now resides in America.