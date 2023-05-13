Crafting livelihood from Sabai ropes of Odisha

During her childhood, Sumitra recalled, the only thing women made were Sabai ropes which fetched them little returns. In 2014, she underwent a three-month training from a local craftsperson and began making the products on a small scale. She started by making utility items like baskets to store ‘roti’, mats and boxes. Although the products were not different from what was being made throughout the district, the finesse of her work drew buyers and also inspired other women in her neighbourhood to explore the craft. The Sabai grass available in the village is of supreme quality, Sumitra said.