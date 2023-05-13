Crafting livelihood from Sabai ropes of Odisha

BARIPADA: Seven years back when Sumitra Barik of Sala Sahi village felt the need to earn money to meet her family’s expenses, the only opportunity she saw was in the wild Sabai grass that was easily available in the area. It was a safe bet because the grass was free and she was good at weaving Sabai ropes, a skill that she had acquired in her childhood.
Turning these ropes into articles of decor, the 42-year-old woman today is not only a registered master trainer for Sabai producer groups in Suliapada block but also helps several other women in becoming self-independent through Sabai craft.
“Mayurbhanj is synonymous with Sabai grass and this has benefitted many families. However, in many areas, women are shy to start a business out of it. I myself was. But when my husband’s income dwindled and there was no other source of money for us, I decided to give Sabai weaving a shot,” said Sumitra, who has been helping over 200 women of the block generate livelihood from the grass.
During her childhood, Sumitra recalled, the only thing women made were Sabai ropes which fetched them little returns. In 2014, she underwent a three-month training from a local craftsperson and began making the products on a small scale. She started by making utility items like baskets to store ‘roti’, mats and boxes. Although the products were not different from what was being made throughout the district, the finesse of her work drew buyers and also inspired other women in her neighbourhood to explore the craft. The Sabai grass available in the village is of supreme quality, Sumitra said.
As the word spread, more women from the village started learning Sabai weaving from Sumitra and began producing products that sold in the local markets. “Initially, the money didn’t make much difference to our family needs but we were at least making money now,” said Sumitra. Seeing the women work, the district administration officials proposed Sumitra to bring all of them under the umbrella of an SHG. With financial assistance from ORMAS, she formed Maa Mangala SHG with 60 members in Sala Sahi village in 2014.
“Women of our village were traditionally never into business because they mostly kept themselves busy with domestic work. So when we (members of Maa Mangala SHG) approached them to form SHGs in Sabai craft, they did not approve of it. But in subsequent years when they saw us making money, they evinced interest,” said Sumitra.
From 2014 to this year, she organised 222 women in Sala Sahi and nearby villages of Andharisole, Dumurdiha and Mundhabani and helped them open 10 SHGs with focus on Sabai craft, each SHG having 11 to 23 members. In 2016-17, each of the SHGs had a working capital of `1 lakh which has now increased to `4 lakh. The products that range from picnic baskets, carpets, wall hangings, accessories, bags, tableware, boxes, are being marketed by ORMAS and Mission Shakti. The women also take the products to different fairs across the State.