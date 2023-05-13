From food to blood: Youth’s ‘Project Hope’ alleviates sufferings of poor in Andhra

The foundation has received awards from Janavikas Samithi of Kadapa, Manam Foundation of Kurnool, Needy Society of Hyderabad and several other organisations in recognition of its service activities. The then Joint Collector C M Saikanth had encouraged the foundation to take up service activities in a big way by extending all necessary help to it. The foundation had started collecting hair for cancer patients this year. It has collected hair from 12 activists so far and handed over it to Hope for Life Foundation, Hyderabad, which has been providing wigs to cancer patients free of cost.