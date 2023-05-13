From food to blood: Youth’s ‘Project Hope’ alleviates sufferings of poor in Andhra

KADAPA: Apsana and her sister Suhana, studying seventh and sixth class at Korrapadu village in Rajupalem mandal of the district, have donated their hair for cancer patients through Star Foundation. The two sisters made the noble gesture on May 5 to mark the birthday of Suhana, inspired by the social work being done by Sk Khazipeta Sirajuddin (27), a fancy shop owner, through his Star Foundation.
After observing the difficulty faced by kin of patients to get blood of the required group during medical emergencies, Sirajuddin formed a group with his friends in 2015 to donate blood. With 200 active members in the WhatsApp group, Sirajuddin and others are undertaking a blood donation campaign, besides donating blood to needy patients in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Sirajuddin and his friends started Star Foundation on December 27, 2017 to take up social service activities. The foundation had launched ‘Zero Hunger’ programme in 2019 to provide free food to attendants of poor patients in the government hospital every Saturday. It has successfully implemented the programme for 290 weeks so far. It also launched ‘Project Hope’ to donate essentials to poor people. As part of it, more than 1,200 kits of essentials worth `1.20 lakh have been donated to poor people.
The foundation has received awards from Janavikas Samithi of Kadapa, Manam Foundation of Kurnool, Needy Society of Hyderabad and several other organisations in recognition of its service activities. The then Joint Collector C M Saikanth had encouraged the foundation to take up service activities in a big way by extending all necessary help to it. The foundation had started collecting hair for cancer patients this year. It has collected hair from 12 activists so far and handed over it to Hope for Life Foundation, Hyderabad, which has been providing wigs to cancer patients free of cost.
“Supporting the needy gives me immense satisfaction. My friends and relatives have been actively engaged in Star Foundation service activities. We have decided to provide wigs to cancer patients free of cost in Kadapa district. Everyone needs to support the poor and needy to promote the social cause,” felt Sirajuddin.