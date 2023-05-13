Tribal students from Odisha excel in JEE with govt’s education push

ROURKELA: In Arati Barua’s JEE results, her family sees hope for a better and dignified life. The 18-year-old tribal girl from Dhangergudi village in Sundargarh has cleared the JEE (Mains) with National Testing Agency (NTA) score of 56.71 and all India rank (AIR) of 6,910. This has assured her of a seat in the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT). Arati is now readying to appear for the JEE (Advanced) and also waiting for the result of NEET. “IIT is a dream and I am giving all efforts to make it come true,” said the girl, who is the third among four siblings.