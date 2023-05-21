Home Good News

Beating odds to become a doctor

She successfully completed her MBBS in 2021 and worked as a house surgeon at the same institute.

DOCTOR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with police constable P Kistaiah's family

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  About 14 years ago, police constable P Kistaiah shot himself with his service revolver atop a cell phone tower near Machareddy in Nizamabad district on December 1, 2009 in support of the separate statehood movement.

While his life came to an end, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met the grief-stricken family after the formation of Telangana in 2014 and took measures to ensure that this was not the case for the family members, especially for Kistaiah’s daughter, P Priyanka. He assured yearly monetary support of Rs 5 lakh for the daily needs of the family and Priyanka’s education.

Despite the tragedy that struck her life when she was in Class 7, Priyanka has risen above her circumstances and is now a Medical Officer at a Basti Dawakhana in Teegalaguttapalli village near Karimnagar. The CM personally intervened with the management of Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, securing a B-Category (management quota) medical seat for Priyanka. She successfully completed her MBBS in 2021 and worked as a house surgeon at the same institute.

Speaking to TNIE, Priyanka shares that her father always encouraged her to work hard and achieve success. She says she feels fulfilment after becoming a Medical Officer. “I have fulfilled my father’s dreams. I have cleared the NEET PG and am currently waiting for the counselling process to begin. My goal is to pursue MD in gynaecology,” she adds. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s brother, Rahul, is employed as a Junior Assistant at the NCC office in Nizamabad.

