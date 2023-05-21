Expanding ‘creative horizons’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An extraordinary display of prints, paintings and photographs created by students from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) communities is currently being exhibited at the State Gallery of Art in Jubilee Hills.

These talented students are enrolled in the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Fine Arts Academy in the Rajanna-Sircilla district and the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Fine Arts School in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. These government educational academies aim to nurture artistic talent among marginalised communities.

The exhibition, titled “Creative Horizons”, was inaugurated by SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and is open from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be utilised by the institutions to procure art materials for the students.

The exhibition showcases 57 paintings created by students from classes 9 to 12. The artwork encompasses a wide range of genres, including still life, portraits, landscapes, animals, abstract compositions and conceptual pieces. Additionally, it features prints created during a two-day linocut workshop conducted at the institution.

Teja, a Class 9 student, told TNIE about his fascination with the colours of the flowers he painted, which are now part of the exhibition. He has been honing his painting skills since Class 5 and considers portraits and human anatomy as his niche.

The students not only excel in art but also in academics., according to A Madhulatha, the school’s principal, who adds that almost all the students cleared the SSC and Intermediate exams this year, with only two or three being unable to clear them.

Furthermore, the exhibition includes photographs taken by budding photographers in their first and second years of the Bachelor’s in Photography course at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Fine Arts Academy. Priyanka, a student from the first batch of the college, explained her passion for fashion and lifestyle photography while pointing to a photo of a girl in tribal attire.

In essence, this exhibition serves as a testament to the limitless power of art to inspire, uplift, and create a lasting impact on the human spirit.

