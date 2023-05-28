Drivers of education

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Truck drivers seldom have an opportunity to look after themselves during their excruciating workday. In scorching heat, heavy rain and biting cold, they must continue driving towards their destination, suppressing their travails. But what emerges through their experiences is that education is paramount and can alter lives, ensure dignity and respect, and prevent exploitation.

A group of truck drivers in Narayanapura village in Gadag district has decided to turn the headlights on education. They are helping Narayanapura Government School students by donating money every month as they want the village school students to have the same quality of education as those studying in prominent schools in the city.

On April 1, the drivers, members of the gram panchayat and villagers started a spoken English course for free for students, where students can enrol during their vacation. When the holidays are over in June, students would be articulating themselves fluently in English. Narayanapur villagers who work as teachers, in private firms in other cities, and English teachers in other government schools teach the children.

It’s not enough for the students to express themselves in English, the drivers realised. So, they have now invested in smart classes, Android TV sets, and libraries for students. Their initiative has inspired many daily wage workers, who have come forward to help poor students. How is it that poor truck drivers and daily wagers who have to toil for every penny decided to help students? Maybe the blood, toil, tears and sweat have washed away all illusions about leading a better life, and they have come to understand that there is nothing more significant than education, especially for the underprivileged.

Drivers who were felicitated | EXPRESS

Most villagers in Narayanapura are daily wage labourers. A group of six truck drivers decided to contribute towards the education of village students. They started with Rs 500, and last year, they christened their organisation Rajaratna. To know about the students’ requirements, they met teachers and asked them what the schools lack that the students need, to compete with other big schools. Over the past five months, they have been contributing, and some villagers have also strengthened their cause.

Last month, Rajaratna members donated two Android TV sets to the school. Now, the school has Nali Kali classrooms, blackboards and a sink. The members have also decided to contribute more to improve the school’s infrastructure.

Raju and Sharanu, villagers of Narayanapura, said, “Initially, we were surprised that a group of truck drivers had started this. We thank all six truck drivers who thought about doing something for the poor students and government schools.”

They know how difficult it is for truck drivers to find daily work. “Amid their troubles and worries, they are helping the school, so we are also trying to help them. The spoken English course will definitely help the students pursue higher studies or in their jobs. Earlier, students had to go to other cities and towns for spoken English classes and pay huge fees. Now, they can learn it for free in the village.”

Kallayya Hiremath, a member who mooted the idea of helping the government school, said, “Our village is in a remote area and our students have to struggle to get a good education. So we conceived an idea of an organisation which could help the needy in the village. Our organisation started with six members, which has now doubled to 12. The villagers are also cooperating and helping us.

We started by investing Rs 500 each and now, every month we contribute some amount to the government school to try and bring the infrastructure at par with any other private school. The credit also goes to the panchayat members Shobha Gadaginamath, Tanuja Hadimani and Rajesab Nadaf for their support. Nearby villages are also inspired by our work, and they are also mulling some initiatives for their students.”

INTENT MATTERS, NOT MONEY

Kallayya Hiremath and five other drivers mooted the idea of helping students. Eventually, many other drivers and gram panchayat members extended support. The drivers proved that every contribution matters, irrespective of the amount, which will give a fillip to the education of rural students.

LANGUAGE LESSONS

While thinking about a summer camp, the Rajaratna members planned a spoken English course for free for the students. This would help the students pursue their careers in any town or city. But for the classes, the government school cannot be used. The gram panchayat members and other villagers helped find a building for the classes which started on April 1 and around 50 students attend these classes.

