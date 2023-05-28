For the sake of our breath: Awareness on EVs and pollution

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAJASTHAN: Meet Neha Sakka, a young daughter of Jaipur, who campaigns to save the environment. A junior engineer at Jaipur Discom, Neha is running an awareness campaign to promote Electric Vehicles to reduce pollution.

For her efforts, she has received recognition in and outside the country. She says accepting a change always involves resistance. “The transition to electric vehicles is not simple; it requires individuals to think and understand that it is for the betterment of future generations,” she says. Resistance comes with hesitation, beginning with doubts due to the lack of awareness. Neha wants to address these concerns at various platforms.

She has been conducting free awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, corporate houses and various government departments in nearly a dozen states of the country, funding it herself. Neha believes that the earth has provided us a lot; it is our responsibility to give back, a thought she has nurtured since childhood.

The first step is awareness. “There were many questions such as how an EV runs, its battery can explode, EV vehicles can’t lift heavy loads, etc. “I felt that it is necessary to clear their doubts. So, I created an awareness drive. Now they don’t immediately reject EVs,” she said. Neha conducts online and offline workshops.

Her engineering background has helped her to provide technical information to the youth, enabling them to innovate and support the increased use of electric vehicles. As part of her campaign, Neha organizes a month-long awareness program for engineering students free of cost, which contains all the technical information related to EVs. “They are told about EV policy in different states and about battery and motor so that they can understand the technology.”

Neha emphasizes that technical education in India is highly expensive. That’s why she has kept her workshops free of charge. One of her training camps is called ‘Trust EV: Awareness Oath.’ So far she has raised awareness among over 1,500 engineers in more than 30 colleges across several states.

In these training sessions, Neha explains the electric vehicle in detail, covering various industry-related concepts. She has also undertaken significant work on electric three-wheelers. Since 2020, she has conducted multiple surveys in Jaipur to identify the challenges associated with charging e-rickshaws.

Due to her campaign, college students have now started accepting the EV mentally. “There is no EV lab in Rajasthan. College children are now demanding their HODs to set up a lab. With improvements in technology, affordability will rise. This is what my aim is,” she says.

