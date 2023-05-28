Home Good News

Kadapa Brothers’ magic fingers win them record typing speed

Published: 28th May 2023 08:40 AM

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: When most of the students are spending their summer vacations playing video games, these two brothers are making marvels with their fingers as they have bagged several world records in speed typing. 

Likith Kumar (15) and Praneeth Kumar (13), residents of Bhakarapeta of Siddavatam mandal in Kadapa, inculcated a love for typing and excelled in the skill in a short period without any special coaching.

With the support from their father Chemuduru Sivaprasad, a police constable, and mother Lakshmireddamma, the two kids spent their free time honing the art of speed typing. Praneeth, who is studying class 9 in Narayana Olympiad School in Kadapa, typed A to Z in just 1.7 seconds and entered into the Wonder Book of Records while he was in seventh grade.

Further, he also engraved his name in the Indian Book of Records in the same year by typing all alphabets in 1.65 seconds.

Adding one more feather in his cap, in 2022, he typed all the alphabets in order with a blindfold in just 3.30 seconds and set a record in the Guinness Book of World Records in the under-16 category. Likith, while studying class 9, got his name placed in the Indian Book of Records by typing in just 4.14 seconds.

Expressing joy over their children’s achievements, Sivaprasad opined that parents have to recognise the hidden talents of their children and encourage them.

