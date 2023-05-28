Kakatiya-era stepwell in Khammam all set for facelift

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Khammam Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the district administration and archaeology department is taking up the restoration of 13th-century Jaffer Bowli (well) located on the premises of Khammam Fort here.

The aim of the municipal officials is to make Jaffer Bowli the best tourist destination in the district by taking up all beautification works without harming the original structure. Due to a lack of maintenance, silt has piled up in the well. Besides, the original structure has suffered damage due to neglect over a period of time.

According to archaeology department officials, the well was constructed in the 13th century by the Kakatiya rulers. It is part of the Khammam Fort spread over four sq kms.

Jaffer Bowli, a step-well, measuring about 60 feet in length, 20 feet in width, and 60 feet in depth, is located in the south of the fort, abutting the hillock. There is a knee-length lime mortar and brick parapet protecting the well.

Archaeology Department assistant director B Mallunaik said that the well was constructed for drinking water purposes for soldiers and people. Though it was constructed in the Kakatiya regime, it was developed under the Nizam rulers with the cooperation of the French when Jaffer Doula was the tahsildar of Khammam taluk.

Speaking to Express, Khammam Municipal Corporation commissioner Adharsh Surabhi said: “We have decided to protect the heritage well by renovating it.”Now we are removing silt and it would be completed in 15 to 20 days. We have plans to get the repairs to original lime bricks, rocks, boulders, and steps,” he said. It is also planned to construct railing around and inside of the well, lighting and CC cameras, he added.

District Collector VP Gowtham said Jaffer Well would be developed into the best tourism place in the district. Beautification works are being taken up, he said.

According to historians, Sitab Khan (Sitapati) made Khammam as his second capital and constructed the fort. In 1516 AD Qutub Shahis captured Khammam Fort defeating Sitab Khan. Zaffaruddaula (1716-1803) became Taluqdar and built a mahal on the fort. This fort was repaired and renovated during the period of Asafjahis with the help of French engineers.

The entire well was first dug and later walls were raised all along the depth with granite and lime mortar. It was dug to collect water for both the fort on the hillock and surrounding areas. The entrance to the step-well is to the north and south where two flights of stairs descend to the common landing area from where another flight of stairs, measuring about 45 feet, leads further down to the east into the well. From the landing area, a ledge originates and runs from west to east along the south and takes a left to reach the hillock which forms the northern side of the well. Another ledge runs along the southern and eastern sides further down in the well.

The foot of the granite hillock forms the northern side of the well. The remaining three sides of the well are built in granite blocks and lime mortar. The eastern, southern, and western walls extend from the top to around 45 feet towards the bottom of the well.

