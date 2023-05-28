Kindness on a plate: Hotelier serves free food, water to needy for over 10 years

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Serving humanity, 35-year-old Vaikuntam Veeranjaneyulu popularly known as Chillies Anji has been distributing food and water to the needy for over a decade. Hotelier by profession in Tirupati, Anji is well known for his various non-vegetarian delicacies being served in hotel for 25 years. He has been providing food for the devotees, who throng to the Tirumala hill shrine from various parts of the country. Understanding the plight of the people, he distributed food to nearly 25,000 people, who visited SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati during Covid-19 pandemic.

People make a beeline whenever Chillies group’s minivan enters the government hospital. He serves vegetable biryani with mixed veg curry and serves chicken biryani thrice a month.

It can be recalled that attendants of several patients, who got admitted during Covid-19 pandemic, had to sleep with empty stomach as the restaurants and food joints were shut during the lockdown. Understanding the woes of the people, Anji came forward and distributed food to the patients and their kin with the help of little funds he collected.

The 35-year-old till date provides drinking water to people at AIR bypass road, East Police Station and KT road in Tirupati, and at Kadapa bus stand daily. He also extends financial support to the students who lack funds to continue their studies and provides essentials to sanitation staff working and keeping the city hygiene.

‘Those who have tasted success in their life should give back to the society. I thank my customers for their unflinching support. Chillies group has been providing food and mineral water to pilgrims in the city during summer for the past 14 years. We also disturbed Ragi malt and buttermilk to devotees during Ganaga Jatara in Tirupati city,” said Chillies Anji.

