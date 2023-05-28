Madurai’s recipe for zero-hunger

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Before the clock ticks one in the afternoon, a few youngsters would be seen distributing neatly wrapped packets of freshly made home-cooked food to the people lying hungry near the busy roads of Madurai. The youth spend 2-3 hours every day collecting food packets from their kitchen in Kalavasal, cruise through the city roads, and return to their other routines.

The youngsters are part of an NGO called ‘Suvadugal’ which works on various issues, but predominantly hunger. The team provides healthy food to at least 100 people a day and tries to rehabilitate them from the streets for the past three years.

Suvadugal strives to overcome

food insecurity by providing

food to about 100 pavement

dwellers every day in

Madurai | K K Sundar

The effort started back in 2020 when 13 college students volunteered to distribute food to the destitute, under an initiative by Madurai MP Su Venkateshan during the pandemic period. When the lockdown was relaxed, it put an end to this initiative. However, these students decided to continue providing at least one meal a day to those who starve. By pooling in money, they started buying food from nearby eateries and distributed them to the people. Soon, funding became an issue and they stopped the initiative within a month.

R Packiaraja, an advocate and one of the core members of the initiative, said, “Being college students, we could not crunch finances and dropped the initiative. In a few days, we met a senior citizen who used to collect food packets from us. He was in a devastated condition and inquired about any means to get food. This struck us hard. Without any second thoughts, we relaunched the initiative and named it ‘Thani oru Manithanukku.’ What started as a 13-member team is now a large group with over 70 members. Apart from food distribution, we spread awareness among school children and clean public spaces.”

Different from the earlier method, the team decided to cook food for the people for which their teammates Saranya and Sanjai volunteered. A special kitchen was set up in Kalavasal for the same. Additionally, the team began involving in a no food waste initiative wherein people can contact them to collect leftovers from marriage or other events. The team would reach the designated place within 30 minutes and after a quality check to ensure the food is fresh, it would be distributed. Every week, they receive at least 10 such calls from various parts of the city.

Just started as a volunteering initiative during COVID lockdown, meeting the group of youngsters who over the period of three years have been continuing to feed a meal a day to nearly 100 elderly destitute people daily for the past two years. Not just feeding them also are aiding in Kavitha Rajamunees, the team coordinator said, “Initially, our aim was just to spread awareness but it took different shapes and continues to evolve. A minimum of Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 is being spent every day for food preparation. Friends and well-wishers always come forward to sponsor meals for a day on their birthdays or other special occasions. Other days, we chip in money and manage.”

“In the near future, we plan to open a stall near the Government Rajaji Hospital which will provide free food for those who can’t afford it. We have read how Kozhikode district of Kerala attained a hunger-free status with the collective effort of the district administration and public. Slowly, we want to turn Madurai into a hunger-free place. Each one of us is ready to put in all effort to reach that ultimate goal.”

MADURAI: Before the clock ticks one in the afternoon, a few youngsters would be seen distributing neatly wrapped packets of freshly made home-cooked food to the people lying hungry near the busy roads of Madurai. The youth spend 2-3 hours every day collecting food packets from their kitchen in Kalavasal, cruise through the city roads, and return to their other routines. The youngsters are part of an NGO called ‘Suvadugal’ which works on various issues, but predominantly hunger. The team provides healthy food to at least 100 people a day and tries to rehabilitate them from the streets for the past three years. Suvadugal strives to overcome food insecurity by providing food to about 100 pavement dwellers every day in Madurai | K K SundarThe effort started back in 2020 when 13 college students volunteered to distribute food to the destitute, under an initiative by Madurai MP Su Venkateshan during the pandemic period. When the lockdown was relaxed, it put an end to this initiative. However, these students decided to continue providing at least one meal a day to those who starve. By pooling in money, they started buying food from nearby eateries and distributed them to the people. Soon, funding became an issue and they stopped the initiative within a month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); R Packiaraja, an advocate and one of the core members of the initiative, said, “Being college students, we could not crunch finances and dropped the initiative. In a few days, we met a senior citizen who used to collect food packets from us. He was in a devastated condition and inquired about any means to get food. This struck us hard. Without any second thoughts, we relaunched the initiative and named it ‘Thani oru Manithanukku.’ What started as a 13-member team is now a large group with over 70 members. Apart from food distribution, we spread awareness among school children and clean public spaces.” Different from the earlier method, the team decided to cook food for the people for which their teammates Saranya and Sanjai volunteered. A special kitchen was set up in Kalavasal for the same. Additionally, the team began involving in a no food waste initiative wherein people can contact them to collect leftovers from marriage or other events. The team would reach the designated place within 30 minutes and after a quality check to ensure the food is fresh, it would be distributed. Every week, they receive at least 10 such calls from various parts of the city. Just started as a volunteering initiative during COVID lockdown, meeting the group of youngsters who over the period of three years have been continuing to feed a meal a day to nearly 100 elderly destitute people daily for the past two years. Not just feeding them also are aiding in Kavitha Rajamunees, the team coordinator said, “Initially, our aim was just to spread awareness but it took different shapes and continues to evolve. A minimum of Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 is being spent every day for food preparation. Friends and well-wishers always come forward to sponsor meals for a day on their birthdays or other special occasions. Other days, we chip in money and manage.” “In the near future, we plan to open a stall near the Government Rajaji Hospital which will provide free food for those who can’t afford it. We have read how Kozhikode district of Kerala attained a hunger-free status with the collective effort of the district administration and public. Slowly, we want to turn Madurai into a hunger-free place. Each one of us is ready to put in all effort to reach that ultimate goal.”