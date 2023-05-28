Home Good News

Mighty mom clinches gold medal in discus throw

The second edition of the Asia-Pacific Masters Games has kicked off  in South Korea’s south-western province of Jeollabuk-do.

Discus Throw

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

ONGOLE: Kallu Rajeswari, working as a junior veterinary officer in the Prakasam district animal husbandry department, who is in her early 40s recently bagged two international medals in ‘Asia-Pacific Open Masters Sports Meet-2003’ held in South Korea. She bagged the medals in discus throw and 5-km walk. 

Rajeswari daughter of K Kondaiah and Tirupathamma from Ongole town, did her schooling in Chimakurthy and completed B.Sc in Ongole.

“Since my school days, I have won several state-level and national-level tournaments. However, after my marriage, I couldn’t able to cope up with the practice and gave my full efforts in managing my family,” Rajeswari told TNIE on Saturday. 

Though she lacked practice for several years, her hidden interest in sports pushed her forward to restart her life even after attending her regular duties as junior veterinary officer in Ongole. Finally, Rajeswari got selected for the Indian national sportsmen team comprising as many as 83 members for the ‘Asia-Pacific Open Masters Sports Meet-2003’ conducted by the International Masters Games Association from May 12 to 20 in South Korea.

In this tournament, Rajeswari clinched gold medal in discus throw and silver medal in the 5-km walk.

“With the support from my husband and my children, I am able to perform great in the sport. I hope my dedication for sports would inspire all mothers out there,” Rajeshwari expressed.

