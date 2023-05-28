On a mission to preserve tribal tunes

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the age of easy accessibility and diverse content, digital audiobooks have emerged as a popular choice among individuals with a keen interest in art and literature. Catering to this growing demand, Saajida Khan, a renowned audio engineer and recipient of the prestigious President’s Award, is making waves as India’s first female music technician. Based in Hyderabad, she is currently on a mission to preserve the unique musical instruments and folklore of tribal Telangana, among several other fascinating projects.

Speaking to TNIE, Saajida Khan expressed her concern over the modern generation’s inclination towards learning popular musical instruments like the guitar and piano, often neglecting the cultural and traditional ones such as the tabla, veena, and mridangam. Recalling a tribal music festival she attended at Osmania University, she lamented the fact that many of the tribal artists who participated in the event have since passed away.

“Around forty tribal artists who attended the festival are not alive now. Hence, it is important to document these unique and rare folk songs and their musical instruments,” she added. This realisation has fueled her determination to document and preserve these indigenous communities’ rare folk songs and musical instruments.

Telangana boasts a rich heritage of diverse folk music forms, including Oggu Katha, Sarada Kala, and Suvvi Patalu. The major tribal communities in the region, such as Savara, Konda Dora, Gadaba, Gonda, Manne Dora, Mukha Dora, and Koya, have their own unique cultural heritage that deserves recognition and respect.

Saajida also highlights the significance of instruments like the Kinnera, a stringed instrument similar to the veena, with origins dating back to the 4th century CE.

Saajida Khan welcomes individuals who share her passion to contribute their skills and expertise to these projects. She has also ventured into creating audiobooks from the writings of government school children in Telangana, collaborating with districts administrations and schools in Bhongir and Aler.

These audiobooks consist of stories, poetry, and motivational short stories written by the students themselves, recorded in their own voices. This pioneering initiative aims to cultivate a love for literature among students and stands as the first of its kind in Telangana.

Recently, Saajida’s audiobook on the Telangana Forest Act, available in Telugu and English, was launched on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity. This digital book serves as a compilation of the rules and regulations one must follow to protect the environment as per the act. Saajida believes this initiative will help spread awareness among people living in remote areas about the importance of environmental conservation.

Driven by her passion for art, culture, literature, and tribal music, Saajida Khan aspires to continue creating more audiobooks free of cost. Additionally, she is working on audiobooks related to sound design, aiming to guide other people in embracing this profession and supporting their livelihoods. Through her studio, Saajida is committed to the development and preservation of various art forms, enriching the cultural landscape of Telangana and beyond.

