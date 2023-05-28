Sarees from water hyacinth provide livelihood for households in Jharkhand, West Bengal

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JHARKHAND: Water hyacinth is found in abundance across the country. A nuisance for water bodies, water hyacinth is a freshwater weed with a massive growth potential that blocks sunlight and chokes the aquatic ecosystem. It forms dense, impenetrable mats which clog waterways, making fishing, boating, etc tough.

But Jamshedpur-based environmental scientist Gaurav Anand has found a way to make good use of water hyacinth.

He extracts fiber from the plant to make sarees and this vocation is a livelihood for nearly 500 households. Anand wanted to come up with a sustainable solution to the growing problem of water hyacinth so that people do not see it as a nuisance but as a resource. The 46-year-old quit his corporate career in 2022 and founded Swacchata Pukare Foundation to dedicate himself full-time to the cause.

Water hyacinth is also used in making mats, paper and other handicraft products. Anand said the initiative has helped empower women living near the water bodies in the bordering areas of Jharkhand and West Bengal. It is a simple process.

Women take out water hyacinths from the water bodies, desiccate them, and extract the thin fiber out of it which is further processed and converted into fine threads, he said. Recalling how it all started, Anand said they have been cleaning rivers and water bodies on a regular basis for the last four years and in the process they observed that most of the time it is filled with water hyacinth.

“We explored this field and found that some people are working on it on a small scale in Assam and West Bengal. Inspired by them, we started working on it and succeeded in preparing lamp sheds, notebooks, and showpieces with the intention to create a livelihood in this field,” said Anand.

In the meantime, he discovered water hyacinth has cellulose in it which is the basic requirement of fiber. “Then we started approaching people who could weave from the materials prepared with it and after a year or so, everyone said that it is not possible at all. We also approached textile industries and professors associated with it. All of them said that is not possible,” said Anand. With a background of 23 years in the field of environmental engineering to support himself in the initiative, Anand started doing some research work and soon found it is actually possible to prepare sarees out the fiber extracted from water hyacinth. He started the process at Shantipur in West Bengal.

Explaining the process, Anand said that they keep the soft cover of the stem to make paper and the pulp is used to make fiber. The fiber is extracted from the stem after treating them with hot water to remove insects from the pulp. These fibers are used to make yarn, and colours are applied to them after that, he said.

These yarns are converted into sarees by weavers. It takes around 3-4 days day to make one saree. Anand claimed it is first of its kind product in the world. About 25 per cent of the fiber extracted from water hyacinth is mixed with other materials and sarees other products are being prepared, he said. According to Anand, it is quite satisfying that he has been able to empower more than 450 rural women, who are employed to collect water hyacinths from water bodies and process them before sending them to weavers. Earlier, he used to support his family while working in the corporate world, but now he is able to support many families, he said.

Koushik Mondal, manager of Swacchata Pukare Foundation, said since it is a cumbersome task to make the yarn manually, they approached some of the small industries in Hyderabad and Erode in Tamil Nadu where the yarn is being prepared in a mechanised way.

“We give them processed raw material and they are preparing yarn for us by mixing them with other materials,” said Mondal. If 100 per cent water hyacinth saree is made, it will be very weak in strength, therefore, materials like cotton, polyester, tassar and other fibers are used to strengthen it,” he said. Each of the saree costs around Rs 2,000–3,500, he added.

According to Mondal, 10 tonne of water hyacinth is required to extract 30 kg of raw material. Rama Roy, engaged in extracting fiber from water hyacinth, said earlier she used to work as a daily wage labourer and used to make Rs 2,000-3,000 a month, but after she took up this job she is making Rs 5,000-6000 per month by working for 3-4 hours a day.

