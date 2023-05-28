Seminar held in honour of Marshal Arjan Singh

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To honour the extraordinary legacy of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, a seminar on ‘Inspired Leadership’ was held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. The seminar aimed to ‘ignite the bright minds of young military leaders’ undergoing training at the Academy.

Marshal Arjan Singh, a decorated veteran, was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in the Royal Indian Air Force in December 1939. He displayed exemplary leadership, skill, and courage during the Burma Campaign of World War II, earning him the esteemed Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). His pivotal role in the 1965 War, particularly during Pakistan’s Operation Grand Slam, led to his recognition with the Padma Vibhushan, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities.

As the first Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh made significant contributions throughout his career and continued to serve the IAF after retiring in July 1969. In 2016, Air Force Station Panagarh was renamed Air Force Station Arjan Singh in his honour, immortalising his dedication and commitment to the IAF.

The seminar commenced with an insightful opening address by Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command. Distinguished speakers and panellists, including retired Air Chief Marshal NAK Browne, Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur, Air Vice Marshal (Dr) Arjun Subramaniyam, Air Vice Marshal Manish Khanna, and Anchit Gupta, took part in the event. The speakers eloquently covered an array of topics, delving into the essence of inspired leadership and sharing anecdotes about legendary military leaders like Marshal Arjan Singh, DFC. They shed light on the intricacies of military leadership and discussed the evolving nature of warfare, as well as the present and future challenges faced by military leaders.

In his closing address, Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant of the Air Force Academy, urged the future torchbearers of the Indian Air Force to passionately pursue their dreams and become consummate professionals dedicated to serving the nation and the Indian Air Force.

HYDERABAD: To honour the extraordinary legacy of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, a seminar on ‘Inspired Leadership’ was held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. The seminar aimed to ‘ignite the bright minds of young military leaders’ undergoing training at the Academy. Marshal Arjan Singh, a decorated veteran, was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in the Royal Indian Air Force in December 1939. He displayed exemplary leadership, skill, and courage during the Burma Campaign of World War II, earning him the esteemed Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). His pivotal role in the 1965 War, particularly during Pakistan’s Operation Grand Slam, led to his recognition with the Padma Vibhushan, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities. As the first Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh made significant contributions throughout his career and continued to serve the IAF after retiring in July 1969. In 2016, Air Force Station Panagarh was renamed Air Force Station Arjan Singh in his honour, immortalising his dedication and commitment to the IAF.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The seminar commenced with an insightful opening address by Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command. Distinguished speakers and panellists, including retired Air Chief Marshal NAK Browne, Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur, Air Vice Marshal (Dr) Arjun Subramaniyam, Air Vice Marshal Manish Khanna, and Anchit Gupta, took part in the event. The speakers eloquently covered an array of topics, delving into the essence of inspired leadership and sharing anecdotes about legendary military leaders like Marshal Arjan Singh, DFC. They shed light on the intricacies of military leadership and discussed the evolving nature of warfare, as well as the present and future challenges faced by military leaders. In his closing address, Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant of the Air Force Academy, urged the future torchbearers of the Indian Air Force to passionately pursue their dreams and become consummate professionals dedicated to serving the nation and the Indian Air Force.