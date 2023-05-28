Smart funds program uplifts schools in Nagaland

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

NAGALAND: Government schools in Nagaland can now plan their needs and the result of such decentralisation has been phenomenal. It has inspired schools to enhance their learning environment and ensured community participation.

This is thanks to the launch of the Nagaland Education Project – The Lighthouse (NECTAR) two years ago by the state Education department. It is funded by the World Bank with the key goal being the improvement of quality of school education by enhancing governance of schools and improving teaching practices and learning environments.

A programme under NECTAR is ‘Performance Incentive Grants’ (PIG) which is designed to strengthen community decision-making and capacity-building so that the government schools can sustain. Under it, financial grants are given to schools for different activities.

The PIG programme is aimed at fulfilling localised needs of communities and strengthen their engagement for the sustainability of government schools. The state has 1,939 government schools. Altogether, 738 of them were shortlisted in the first batch, 922 in the second batch and 217 in the third batch for the PIG grant.

Avelu Ruho, joint secretary of School Education and deputy project director, NECTAR, told this newspaper the grant is released in four installments after every six months based on performance. The money is to be utilized over the four categories of community engagement, school development, classroom learning and teaching, and innovative and curricular activities. Under the programme, Rs 3 lakh is given to primary schools, Rs 6 lakh to middle schools, Rs 8 lakh to high schools and Rs 10 lakh to higher secondary schools in four installments.

“If the first installment is utilised judiciously, they qualify for the second installment. But if the funds are not used properly, they forfeit the subsequent installments. Activities should be planned across four categories,” Ruho said.

She explained that recognising the unique needs of every school, the School Management Committees (SMCs) and School Management and Development Committees (SMDCs) are given the liberty to plan their activities as per their local needs.

Under Category A, it is mandated that the schools have a meeting every month. This is done to ensure that they are engaging with the community and teachers are in touch with parents, Ruho said.

“Every school is mandated to conduct one parents-teachers meeting in six months. They must also organise two enrollment drives to reach out-of-school children, children with special needs and people belonging to socio-economically disadvantaged group who are unable to send their children to schools because of various reasons,” she said.

Category B covers school development under which schools can utilize the grant to undertake much-needed repairs and renovations of the school building including replacement of ceilings and floors, electrification, procurement of desks and benches, computers, inverters, and children-friendly furniture, etc.

School children engaged in activities to help them hone life skills related to cooking

Category C pertains to enhancing the classroom environment wherein schools can buy teaching and learning materials, books for library and undertake BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) etc.

Category D covers co-curricular and innovative activities wherein schools take the students on exposure trips to museums, zoological and botanical parks, organise sports week, or invite people from the community to teach children folk songs, tell them stories about their history or impart hands-on training in indigenous crafts, life skills and seminars and awareness programmes for students, teachers

and parents.

The project was approved in December 2020 and became effective from April 7, 2021. The government found that the schools were very enthusiastic about PIG. Altogether 1,741 had applied in the first batch.

Ruho said the impact of the project is visible in the increased enrollment in a few schools, enhanced community participation and engagement in the welfare of schools. Across the state, communities have shown incredible commitment in terms of contributing material goods, free manual labour, monetary donations towards financing additional classrooms, toilet facilities and sponsoring teachers’ remuneration to mitigate the shortage of teachers.

