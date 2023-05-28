Suchetha Satheesh: The global voice

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Suchetha Satheesh’s voice is crossing new boundaries and scaling greater heights. The 17-year-old recently lent her voice to a Bhutanese song, which she rendered with popular singer Tshering Dorji. Composed by Azha Lhab Tshering, ‘Gaw Mey Gaw Mey’ was released at the Indian Embassy at Thimphu, Bhutan, by deputy ambassador Niteen Subhash Yeola on May 15.

This is Suchetha’s second Bhutanese song after ‘Toh Dha Tsoem’, on which she collaborated with the same composer and singer in July 2022. “It seems that the Bhutanese people are in love with her voice,” says a seemingly proud father, Dr T C Satheesh, who works as a dermatologist in Dubai.

With a special talent to sing in different languages, the Kannur native shot to fame with two record-breaking performances. At a concert on August 19, 2021, Suchetha sang 120 songs in different languages to make her way into the Guinness Book of World Records. A Bhutanese song she sung that night caught the attention of Azha and this led to them teaming up for ‘Gaw Mey Gaw Mey’.

Prior to her Guinness performance, Suchetha set a world record for the longest live concert by a child, at the age of 12, in Dubai on January 25, 2018. During that 6-hour and 15 minutes performance, she sang in 102 languages, leaving the audience spellbound.

Dr Satheesh, from Elayavoor, and Sumitha Ayilliath, from Thalassery, spotted their daughter’s talent at a very early age and enrolled her for music classes from the tender age of three. She also trains in Hindustani music. Suchetha, who won the state government’s ‘Ujwala Balyam’ award in 2021, is currently learning music from legendary composer Jerry Amaldev.

