The territory of cultural union abounds with potluck & poise

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: An al fresco breakfast rendezvous with your companions at a chic French restaurant with pleasant yellow walls on the Promenade, facing the sensational Rock Beach of Puducherry, would be one of the most hankered-after experiences on a visitor’s itinerary. But is that all that you ought to know of this beautiful corner of India that unapologetically gives off a Francaise charm? Definitely not! For the uninitiated, one might easily fall in love with Puducherry’s colourful streets, the freshly baked croissants and cognac drinks with a sunset view. But it is also widely and wildly known for its multi-lingual and multi-cultural society, a pleasant potpourri of the East and the West.

Meet the patron and first President of Puducherry’s Intercultural Association Dr V Nallam, who like the humbly named of the association, has been seminal in fostering harmony and unity in the city. The French influence on this tiny coastal strip of land may seem more pronounced than the Tamil diphthongs that gracefully embellish the language spoken by the few remaining French people here. But the city is also home to people from Europe and other countries, where you will cross paths with people speaking Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Rajasthani, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

Some 25 years back, in 1965, the Intercultural Association in Puducherry (more affectionately known as ‘Pondy’), was established under the mentorship of David Annoussamy, the former Justice of the High Court of Madras. This association is further divided into individual associations based on language or nativity, says Dr Nallam while recalling a past that feels just like yesterday.

“Former French Consul General Phillip Burberry, who, during his tenure from 1996 to 2000, had taken a great interest in forming an intercultural association. He not only supported it but also was a regular participant in the events organised by the association,” Dr Nallam says.

At a time when the world is caught up in a turgid quagmire, our intention is to work towards reinforcing friendship and maintaining harmony, Dr Nallam adds, stating that despite prevailing tensions between states and communities, the members of our association are harbingers of friendship and peace. Puducherry is thus fortunate to have people from different communities coming together and living in perfect harmony.

Every year, since the association was founded, people of various origins have been hosting a cultural rendezvous at the Andhra Maha Sabha. A gala function that takes place from 6 pm to 9.30 pm, the event sees numerous associations present or perform a 20-minute programme such as a skit, dance, and song. Some associations even bring artists from their native states to showcase a piece of themselves in all authenticity. To spruce up the event, students from Lycee Francaise, a French school in the neighbourhood, also grace the event with their songs and performances. We also witness people associated with Alliance Francaise performing at these events.

Over the past two years, the association members have found joy in celebrating Cultural Gastronomy Day – a perfect exercise of cultural transmission through traditional food. In addition to this, every special festival of different states is celebrated with great fervour. Ugadi, Pongal, Onam, Navaratri, Dandiya, Durga Puja, and Ratha Yatra among others are celebrated by the members of the Intercultural Association every year, where each association invite members of other associations to take part in their festivities. Not to mention, the French people are also invited.

Aravind Gupta, a member of the Rajasthani Association, is in all praise of their recent feat of World Happiness Day celebrations held at the farmhouse of a French resident Yamuna David of Auroville, where people from other associations also joined.

While quoting the association’s financial constraints, Dr Nallam states that people have been nevertheless participating in the events with great enthusiasm. “It is such a welcoming sight where people from different states display eagerness to meet and greet people of different states and communities. Every member chips in whatever they can afford to organise the events. For instance, if it is the Telugu association hosting an event under the banner Andhra Mahasabha, their immediate members would bear the expenses while others would help arrange the lighting and decoration, public address system, food and prizes and mementoes,” Dr Nallam says.

C P Prince, the president of the Intercultural Association, is filled with awe as he says how each member actively works towards replacing disharmony with love and bonding that knows no boundaries. “It is a great opportunity to cherish each other’s culture, food and more. Though there are not many people from the North Indian states, they feel secure amidst us. Many people struggle to interact due to language barriers. And yet, at the end of the day, they are empowered by the togetherness and they identify themselves as true-blue Pondians,” says Prince.

Recalling how the association played a great role in helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Prince says they were able to reach out to people who were quarantined, deliver medicines and treatment, and even host funerals of people who died of natural causes. He further said they have been planning to introduce more activities and extend their interactions with people in the city.

This association is further divided into individual associations based on language or nativity, says Dr Nallam while recalling a past that feels just like yesterday. "Former French Consul General Phillip Burberry, who, during his tenure from 1996 to 2000, had taken a great interest in forming an intercultural association. He not only supported it but also was a regular participant in the events organised by the association," Dr Nallam says. At a time when the world is caught up in a turgid quagmire, our intention is to work towards reinforcing friendship and maintaining harmony, Dr Nallam adds, stating that despite prevailing tensions between states and communities, the members of our association are harbingers of friendship and peace. Puducherry is thus fortunate to have people from different communities coming together and living in perfect harmony. 