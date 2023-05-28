Unique wheelchair to empower specially-abled

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the final year of their electrical engineering course commenced, Nookesh and his peers at Baba Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS) found themselves presented with an exciting opportunity. Like all engineering students, they were tasked with undertaking a project that would showcase their innovation skills. Eager to make a meaningful impact, they embarked on a journey to develop a ground-breaking solution that would benefit society.

The students had developed a wheelchair with voice, switch and manual control functionalities for the benefit of individuals with disabilities. The wheelchair with a weight capacity of 100 kg, is equipped with voice control capabilities for directional commands such as left, right, forward, backward and stop. Additionally, it features switches located on one of the hand rests, allowing the users to give commands for front, back, left and right movements. Furthermore, it can be operated manually if desired.

Bringing their ideas to fruition required the collaboration of two teams. One focused on software development and the other on hardware implementation. The students researched extensively, scouring YouTube videos and online resources, before finalising their concept. With a shared vision of making a meaningful impact, they set out to transform their ideas into a tangible product.

Sharing the team’s motivation, Nookesh, one of the project leaders, said, “Regular wheelchairs often require assistance from another person, limiting their independence. Thus, we envisioned a wheelchair with multiple functions, making it affordable and accessible to the less privileged.”

Generally, a wheelchair of this type with many features costs a minimum of Rs 1 lakh and above. To begin their journey, the students purchased a standard wheelchair from the market and implemented their innovative modifications.

After six months of meticulous work, they successfully constructed a prototype that served as the foundation for their final product.

They fine-tuned their creation over the following six months, ensuring its functionality, durability and cost-effectiveness. Despite encountering challenges along the way, such as optimising the speed, weight-bearing capacity and seamless integration of voice controls, the team persisted with unwavering determination.

Reflecting on the financial aspect, he added, “As it was our first attempt, the initial cost of building the prototype amounted to approximately Rs 30,000. However, with our improved expertise, we estimate that reproducing the wheelchair now would cost not more than Rs 25,000.”

Recognising the significance of their creation, the students have taken steps to safeguard their intellectual property. They have applied for patent rights and eagerly await for its approval. Once granted, the patent rights will secure their invention’s uniqueness and pave the way for future developments.

