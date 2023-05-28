Welcome to my house; I preserve the past here!

Bagalavan Perier B By

When seen from afar, one could mistake the three-storey house to be lunchboxes decked up one above the other. The antique aroma permeating through the French breeze can be confused for a kitchen at a five-star restaurant. Brewing inside the building is a story of memory, sprinkled with the ingredients of diligence and culture.

The property belongs to A Ayyanar, who hails from Samipillai Thottam. He has turned it into a museum-like facility which houses thousands of ancestral vessels, casks and bowls that are out of vogue. The 45-year-old health assistant has been collecting such crockery for the past 30 years, hoping to leave something behind for the younger generation. Ayyanar is concerned that the vessels, which were commonly used until the 1980s, have been disappearing as more people began to choose plastic and reusable alternatives. These crockery pieces and cookware contain a rich history, he says. One of such unique utensils he has with him is the Rail Aduki, a set of fourteen to eighteen vessels, used to cook food while travelling. The set includes plates and spoons, making it easy to prepare and serve delicacies for a whole family on the go. He makes a golu with these vessels every year and displays it in public places to make youngsters aware.

“Each vessel has a scientific reason behind its making. For example, Kinni, a bowl-like vessel, was used by our forefathers to feed small children. After that, they would tap it with a spoon in order to help the child sleep. People have forgotten these methods and struggle to look after their children now,” he laments. Explaining the importance of metal vessels in terms of health, Ayyanar points out that many lifestyle diseases, such as cancer, arise due to the use of plastic and other materials while cooking and consuming food.

Apart from vessels, Ayyanar collects toys used by children in bygone eras. Marapachi Bommai was one such toy that prioritised the health of a child without demanding them to fit into the social construct. “The doll is usually given to the groom before marriage. The couple keeps it at their home, and once the bride gives birth to a child, the doll will be used as a toy. The dolls were made of rare wood with medicinal values. Since the essence of the tree would go into their bodies when they bite the toy, it does not cause any risk or harm to the child,” he opines.

The three-storey house stands the test of time, fluttering the hearts of those who once were a witness to the legacy of the vessels. “Our forefathers say it brings back old memories. These utensils not only carry history, but also the souls of those who have used it. I hope people start using these again so that we can stride towards a plastic-free future,” Ayyanar’s eyes beamed with hope.

