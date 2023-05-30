Single-teacher girls’ school shines in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Overcoming all obstacles, the single-teacher girl’s school in Jharkhand has outperformed many other schools with 93 pass percentage in class 10 Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Board examinations.

Out of the 29 students who appeared for the matriculation examination this year, 15 passed with the first division, nine with the second division, and three with the third division.

Meanwhile, the answer papers of the two students who could not make it have been sent for evaluation as the school administration was not satisfied with their results. Interestingly, the Project Girls High School at Macha in Patamda Block of Jamshedpur, catering to mostly tribal and marginalised students, had only one staff, who joined in 2019 as a biology teacher but had to teach all the subjects between January 2021 to January 2023 as there was no other teacher available there.

Though three more teachers were deputed in the school in January this year, two of them went back in a month, while the third one is on deputation and is still teaching there.

“Students of class IX and X were taught by the only teacher – Priyanka Jha — in the only classroom available in the school. All 86 students of class IX and X used to sit in the same classroom,” told a student Sanju Mahto has secured 91 per cent and topped in her school.

Jha used to teach them all the subjects except Mathematics as she was not comfortable in the subject. The principal would invite one or other government officials or trainee B. Ed students on a regular basis in the school to teach them Maths.

“In addition to that, we used to study at home and revise whatever we were taught in the classroom regularly,” said Mahto. They could have scored much better and been among the state toppers had there

been more teachers in her school, she added.

“But, now I will work harder in the days to come and try to fetch more marks in the intermediate level,” said Mahato, who is the daughter of a farmer and wants to become a doctor in the future. However, she has no option but to seek admission in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Sundernagar to pursue her intermediate studies.

Another girl Reena Mahto, who secured 89 per cent in the class 10 examination, also asserted that she had never thought that she will ever reach 89 per cent marks and gave all credit to the principal Jha for the support extended to her.

District Education Officer (DEO) Nirmala Kumari Barelia gives credit to the joint effort of the teachers and district administration as the Deputy Commissioner provided model papers for the students ahead of the examination and made them practice them regularly. Special online classes were also conducted for these children to clear their doubts, she added.

“It’s good that despite limited resources, the girls have performed better,” said Birulia. She, however, contradicted that the school has only one teacher as she had been sending teachers from other schools at least twice a week. Notably, according to the data available from Unified District Information System (UDIS) for Education, out of the total of 35,438 schools in Jharkhand, 20 per cent of them are single-teacher schools.

